Sam Neill leaving ‘angry and divisive’ Twitter

NI-born actor Sam Neill has become the latest celebrity to announce their exit from social media platform Twitter.

The 75-year-old Jurassic Park actor announced the news on his own account @TwoPaddocks on Monday, posting a video of himself waving goodbye to his followers.

In a brief farewell message, Neill said he would still be active on Meta platform Instagram.

"My friends, I’m just going to walk quietly away from Twitter for now,” he said.

"I am not happy with what’s happened at Twitter and I’m not happy to be in a place that is so angry and divisive.

"But I’ll still be alive on Instagram. And I miss my blue tick!”

Omagh-born Neill had used his account to share updates on his life and work – most recently promoting his book ‘Did I Ever Tell You This? A Memoir’ – throwbacks to his acting career and talk about his Central Otago family wine business Two Paddocks.

The actor – who moved from Omagh to Christchurch, New Zealand in 1954 – starred in 90s blockbuster Jurassic Park (1993) and its 2001 sequel Jurassic Park II, as well as having roles in The Jungle Book (1994) and the Bicentennial Man (1999).

It comes just days after Twitter owner Elon Musk said users on the site were being limited to reading 600 posts a day.

He said the limit, which had been introduced “to address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation”, had been increased to 1,000 later on Saturday.

Verified users – who have paid for a subscription to Twitter Blue or are considered “notable” – can read up to 10,000 posts daily after initially being limited to 6,000.

Verification costs £11 a month, with users gaining a 'blue tick' on their account, something previously only used to verify public figures. Musk also promises that those who subscribe will see fewer ads, and their tweets will be seen by more users.

Mr Musk has also announced plans to make Tweetdeck, which allows users to manage multiple feeds and searches, accessible only to verified users within 30 days.

A new version of TweetDeck has been made available with the tweet giving instructions to update.