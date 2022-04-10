Saoirse-Monica Jackson: Working on Derry Girls a ‘gift’ in helping city ‘open up’ on Troubles legacy

Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson has described working on the comedy show as a “gift” to help people in her city “open up” over the legacy of the Troubles.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 28-year-old described people in Derry who have seen the show reflecting on the impact of the conflict through the Channel 4 hit’s dark humour, as she also touched on her own experience growing up around the time of the 1998 ceasefire.

The first two episodes of the eagerly awaited third and final season of the comedy premiered at a star-studded advance screening in Derry on Thursday, with the show to begin broadcasting on Channel 4 on Tuesday.

First airing in January 2018, Derry Girls has been a smash hit with viewers and has catapulted the city firmly into the spotlight, while also using humour to gently touch on some of Northern Ireland’s darker past.

“People [who have seen Derry Girls] would tell me a funny story, but it would end up being a sad story, and a poignant turning point in their lives,” Jackson told The Sunday Times.

“As an actor it’s a gift to be part of that, to help people to open up in this way.

“Families protected children from it and gave them a very normal childhood.”

Referring to the army barracks at the end of her street growing up, the actor added: “The soldiers were patrolling with these huge guns when we were out on the street playing games. Soldiers weren’t there to do anything wrong, they were the backdrop, like lampposts.

“I definitely do think that there’s a difference being from the north of Ireland — it’s an identity in itself, whether you identify as British or Irish. We have our own thing going on.”

While the show itself avoids straying into detailed political discourse and as Jackson told the newspaper the new series is “still the same Derry Girls madness”, during the interview the Derry native touched on the issue of abortion.

Abortion laws in Northern Ireland were liberalised in 2019, however services have yet to be centrally commissioned across the province.

When asked if the issue of abortion is close to her heart, Jackson said: “It really is. No one should have to go through an abortion and then carry shame on top of that.

However, she added: “I don’t like it when actors become political figures. The main emphasis of Derry Girls is hope for a better life for the kids that come after you, and for the community.”

Jackson, who said she decided to become an actress “at the age of four”, is set to star in the upcoming DC film The Flash.

“It was so crazy to be in the same film as Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. But even in that studio, I was stood there going; ‘I’ll always be a Derry Girl.’ ”

The first episode of Derry Girls season three is on Channel 4 this Tuesday at 9.15pm.