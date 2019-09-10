Saoirse Ronan to host Belfast Cinemagic festival events

Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan will host two special events in Belfast next month in association with Northern Ireland-based film charity, Cinemagic.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Cinemagic has unveiled over 30 days of events designed for young people across Belfast and Northern Ireland.

On October 3, the Mary Queen of Scots star will lead a panel of industry professionals who will discuss the role of women in comedy before a screening of Bridesmaids, Ronan's all-time favourite funny film.

Also joining the panel at Belfast's Odeon cinema is Derry Girls star, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Erin in the hit Channel 4 series.

While in Belfast, Cinemagic patron Ronan (25) will host a Q&A for students following a screening of Lady Bird, for which she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

The 2019 Cinemagic Belfast Festival line-up also sees The Parent Trap star Hayley Mills present a screening of Whistle Down The Wind in Queen’s Film Theatre on October 20.

Hayley Mills (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Oscar-nominated Armagh cinematographer Seamus McGarvey will introduce the mega-hit musical The Greatest Showman on October 26 and the CinePunked Podcast will present Roald Dahl’s The Witches on October 23.

The film programme will officially close with an 80th anniversary screening of cinematic classic The Wizard of Oz in St Anne's Cathedral on October 30.

Downton Abbey creator and Cinemagic patron Julian Fellowes said: "I am always struck with the commitment and passion of Northern Ireland's young people and I encourage everyone to get behind the 30th Cinemagic Festival.

"This festival is in the business of building bridges in the community and crossing the natural divides of age, nationality, religion, you name it. In our increasingly fractured world, what could be more worthwhile than that?"

For the full programme visit cinemagic.org.uk