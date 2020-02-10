Saoirse Ronan's mum 'so proud of her' with or without an Oscar

Saoirse Ronan attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Saoirse Ronan's mum has said winning an Oscar does not come close to the pride she has in her daughter as a young woman.

Monica Ronan was in Los Angeles last night to support her actress daughter at Hollywood's most glittering awards ceremony.

It was the Carlow star's fourth time to be nominated for an Academy Award and she was in the running for the Best Actress Oscar for her role as Jo March in Little Women.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Monica said: "For a young 26-year-old to be nominated four times for an Oscar is beyond believable.

"I've been proud of this kid since the day she was put in my arms, so Oscars and awards don't come close to the pride I have for her as a young woman.

"She's my best pal and we've been on a journey together from day one," she added.

And Monica was prepared for a fun night ahead.

"We have the Barry's tea and Tayto crisps, bring it on," she said.

Saoirse was nominated alongside Hollywood A-listers, including Scarlett Johansson who appears in Marriage Story, Charlize Theron in Bombshell, Cynthia Erivo in Harriet, and the hotly tipped to win Renée Zellweger who appears in Judy.

Ronan received her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the age of 12 for her role in Atonement and is among one of the youngest to have been ever nominated for an Academy Award.

Saoirse Ronan with her mother Monica

She was then nominated in 2015 and 2017 for the Best Actress award in Brooklyn and Lady Bird.

British war epic 1917 took on Korean social satire Parasite in the race for the top prize at the Oscars.

Sir Sam Mendes, Sir Elton John and Florence Pugh were among the British contenders hoping to take home prizes, amid criticism of a lack of diversity among nominees.

Director Sir Sam was aiming to replicate the success 1917 enjoyed at the Bafta film awards, where it took seven of the nine gongs it was nominated for, including best film, best British film, best director and best cinematography.