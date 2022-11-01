SAS Rogue Heroes: Mixed reaction to actor Jack O’Connell's Co Down accent as he takes on war hero Blair ‘Paddy’ Mayne

Award-winning actor Jack O’Connell has told how he was able to “reimagine” the voice and accent of war hero Blair ‘Paddy’ Mayne because no recorded footage exists of the soldier.

The Bafta winner plays the Newtownards man in the new BBC One drama SAS Rogue Heroes, which began last night.

Englishman O’Connell, who starred in the Troubles-based film 71, turned to Belfast dialect coach Brendan Gunn for assistance with Mayne’s Co Down brogue.

And it received a mixed reaction on social media, with some viewers comparing it to Jamie Dornan’s, while others questioned why the drama hadn’t opted for a local actor to play the part.

The six-parter, from the makers of Peaky Blinders, is based on Ben Macintyre’s book of the same name, which charts the creation of the elite unit.

It is set in spring 1941, when the British Army is fighting the Germans for control of North Africa, and most of the characters are based on real figures, including Mayne, David Stirling (Connor Swindells) and Jock Lewes (Alfie Allen).

Speaking about his efforts to master the accent, O’Connell said: “I had a great voice coach — Brendan Gunn — who I have worked with for a few years. He is from Northern Ireland.

“There is no recorded footage of Paddy speaking, which is helpful for me.

“It just means I have got a bit of room for manoeuvre, instead of trying to hone into something that is famously known. I can sort of reimagine it a little bit.”

O’Connell jumped at the chance of playing the Ireland and British Lions rugby star-turned war hero.

“For years there have been stories and scripts floating around about him, perhaps not so much focused on the unit as a whole,” he said.

“But Paddy Mayne’s story is so cinema-worthy, so TV-worthy, that I was already aware of him through being sent scripts and hearing rumours about certain projects that never came into fruition.

“When this one came along, I was already geared to wanting to be involved.”

He and director Tom Shankland discussed the importance of portraying the different sides to Mayne’s character, which was something he found interesting and added to the appeal of the role.

“We talked a lot about not only Paddy’s exploits as a war hero, but his interest in poetry, literature,” said O’Connell.

“There are accounts of him that say he was humongously compassionate at times when it was needed.

“These aren’t the labels people are quick to peg onto someone of his military decorated past. So I was just like, yeah, sign me up, count me in.”

O’Connell’s portrayal of Mayne was praised by some viewers, with one writing on Twitter “Only 15 minutes in and I can safely say I am hooked. Jack O’Connell and Connor Swindells are phenomenal as always.”

TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, a fan of O’Connell’s work, also posted that he was looking forward to the drama.

“Kids’ bedtime done. Gonna settle in and watch SAS Rogue Heroes now,” he wrote.

“If it’s got ma boy Jack O’Connell in it I'm there. Belting actor.”

Another Twitter user posted: “Serious Peaky Blinders vibes from #SASRogueHeroes but definitely worth another watch.

“Jack O’Connell stealing it so far for me as Paddy Mayne.”

O’Connell’s accent came under the microscope, with one viewer saying it was giving her “Jamie Dornan vibes”.

Another viewer posted: “How does Jack O’Connell have a better Irish accent than Jamie Dornan?”

But not everyone agreed that he’d got the dialect spot on.

One local poster wrote: “My first feedback on the SAS Rogue Heroes series… why does a man from Newtownards sound like that?”. While a second person posted: “No Northern Irish actors available to play Paddy Mayne? Good grief. What is that accent?”