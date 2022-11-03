SAS Rogue Heroes: Who was the real Co Down war hero Blair ‘Paddy’ Mayne played by Jack O’Connell?

Jack O'Connell as Blair 'Paddy' Mayne in the new BBC One drama SAS Rogue Heroes

Jack O’Connell left in the role and R the real Blair Mayne.

BBC One’s Sunday night thriller SAS Rogue Heroes is back at the weekend for its second episode, but who is the real-life Co Down hero at the centre of the story?

Based on the book by prolific popular historian Ben Macintyre, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Blair "Paddy" Mayne is one of the real-life characters focused on in the series.

Played by Starred Up’s Jack O’Connell, Newtownards-born Blair Mayne became one of the British Army's most highly decorated soldiers having joined the newly formed SAS in 1941 at the age of 25.

Born in 1915, his bravery on the battlefield earned him four Distinguished Service Orders (DSOs), the Legion d'Honneur and the Croix de Guerre.

Blair Mayne

Controversially however, he was denied a Victoria Cross after having been recommended in a commendation signed by Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery.

His achievements in life also came on the sporting field when he donned the famous Lions jersey on the 1938 Tour to South Africa, with his promising career cut short by the outbreak of war.

The man – who attended Regent House Grammar School - earned six international caps for Ireland.

The complex legacy of SAS legend Blair ‘Paddy’ Mayne

Blair Mayne

Jack O’Connell, who also starred in the Troubles-based film 71, revealed he turned to Belfast dialect coach Brendan Gunn for assistance with Mayne’s accent in the show.

Speaking about his efforts to master the accent, O’Connell said: “I had a great voice coach — Brendan Gunn — who I have worked with for a few years. He is from Northern Ireland.

“There is no recorded footage of Paddy speaking, which is helpful for me.

“It just means I have got a bit of room for manoeuvre, instead of trying to hone into something that is famously known. I can sort of reimagine it a little bit.

“For years there have been stories and scripts floating around about him, perhaps not so much focused on the unit as a whole.

“But Paddy Mayne’s story is so cinema-worthy, so TV-worthy, that I was already aware of him through being sent scripts and hearing rumours about certain projects that never came into fruition.

“When this one came along, I was already geared to wanting to be involved.

Paddy Mayne died on December 14, 1955, aged 40, after crashing his car in Newtownards and is buried in Movilla Cemetery.

SAS Rogue Heroes tells the story of the fearless real-life soldiers who formed the Special Forces unit, including David Stirling (Sex Education’s Connor Swindells) and Jock Lewes (Game of Thrones’s Alfie Allen).

The six-part show is written and directed by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

The latest episode of SAS Rogue Heroes will air on Sunday on BBC One at 9pm or all episodes are available on the BBC iPlayer.