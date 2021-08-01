School’s out! It’s a wrap for Belfast-based Netflix production as director Paul Feig shares clip

Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Paul Feig behind the scenes of THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL (Netflix)

The director of upcoming Netflix movie The School for Good and Evil has shared a short teaser clip to mark the end of the Belfast shoot.

Director Paul Feig posted the behind-the-scenes clip on his Instagram page, with a voiceover declaring ‘Cut. That is a wrap for The School for Good and Evil.”

The teaser clip featured Feig with two of the film’s stars, Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, who play Lady Lesso and Professor Dovey. The film, based on the best-selling series of young adult fantasy novels by Soman Chainani, also stars Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso.

Feig, who also directed Bridesmaids, posted: "THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL is closed... until 2022! Filmed our last pickup shot today and so it’s a wrap on my film adaptation of @somanchainani 's book, starring @kerrywashington@charlizeafrica@sophiaannecaruso@sofiawylie and more! Woo hoo!!!"

Last month Feig posted a photograph of himself enjoying his last pint outside McHugh’s bar before leaving Northern Ireland.

He paid tribute to the cast and crew and revealed that he had fallen in love with Belfast and was sad to be saying goodbye. But he also said he was excited about the next stage of the shoot – postproduction – and how the film would look when completed.

“Ending a movie is always bittersweet because most of you is exhausted but even more of you (even the exhausted parts) is sad,” he wrote.

“Sad to leave a new town you love, sad to leave all the amazing people you worked with and sad to not get to shoot fun scenes each day with a cast you love.

“But it’s also exciting to have it all in the can and know that get to go into the editing room and start the task of putting it all together and making it work.

“So thank you Belfast and (@mchughsbarbelfast!) for hosting all our fun times and hard work. Hope to see you again soon.”

Most of the shoot took place at Belfast Harbour Studios over the last few months. It is understood the production generated investment of around £30 million and provided up to 500 jobs for local crew.

The School for Good and Evil follows a group of children who are taken to an institution where they are trained to become fairy tale-like heroes and villains.