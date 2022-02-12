Scriptwriter Zoe Magee wants to be the next Ken Branagh

Teen’s poignant story adapted for cinema release

As the world watched Sir Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ pick up seven Oscar nominations this week, the next generation of aspiring filmmakers from Northern Ireland felt inspired.

Among them was Zoe Magee, who hopes to become the next Branagh after having her script turned into a short film.

The 17-year-old, from Newtownabbey, taught herself the basics of writing a screenplay from YouTube tutorials.

“Belfast was so good. I want to be exactly like him [Sir Ken],” said Zoe, an A-level student at Glengormley High School.

Her script was selected by the British Film Institute (BFI) to be adapted into a short that is set to hit the big screen this year.

She submitted her entry after finishing a BFI course for filmmakers. It was then selected for production in cooperation with Northern Ireland Screen.

Zoe recalled how “it didn’t feel real” when she found out her piece had been chosen.

“They just said, ‘Your script has been picked and we’re going to turn it into a film’. It felt so weird. Even now, being called a ‘scriptwriter’ is still so odd, [but] in a good way,” she said.

The short film, called Stone Cold, was shot at Lorne House in Holywood late last year. Zoe was able to visit the set and was involved in the production as well.

“It was great being there and watching it being filmed. I was able to give notes as well. When you’re writing, you imagine it one way, and then on set you hear other people’s opinions and understand them,” she said.

“It felt so empowering watching these people reading my words and turning it into a film.”

Much like her hero’s Oscar-nominated film, Zoe’s short draws on her own experiences, with the death of her grandfather serving as the inspiration for the plot, which follows a young woman clearing out her late mother’s home while reminiscing about their time together.

“The BFI always encouraged us to write about what we know. The death of my grandad was still so raw, so I decided to incorporate it into my script. He died on Christmas Eve. I watched the world celebrate at a time when I and my family were going through grief. The film is about holding onto grief and being able to move on from it,” she said.

The team behind the project plan on entering it in film festivals after its debut. If everything goes to plan, Zoe could pick up a few award nominations.

In the meantime, education remains her main priority. She plans to go to university to study cinematic arts, her ultimate aim being to become a professional scriptwriter.

Zoe’s school has supported her throughout her journey, particularly her teacher Louise Fox.

“I’ve always had a love for creative writing and film, but it worries me, especially being a girl, because it’s hard for women to get into screenwriting and it’s just hard to get a job in film in general,” the teenager said.

Zoe, whose favourite film is Edward Scissorhands, is not alone in her concern about a lack of female representation. In 2018, a report by the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain found just 16% of UK screenwriters were women.

While last year’s screenwriting Bafta was won by a woman, no female screenwriter was nominated for best original screenplay in this year’s Baftas or Oscars.

Stone Cold debuts for a limited run at the SSE Arena’s Cineworld in May