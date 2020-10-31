Sean Connery: James Bond actor dies aged 90

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90

Sir Sean Connery, the actor best known for his portrayal of James Bond, has died at the age of 90.

The Scottish actor was the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. He was widely regarded as being the best actor to have played 007.

In an acting career that spanned decades, he won an Oscar, two Baftas and three Golden Globes.

Sir Sean Connery as James Bond (PA)

His acting career spanned decades and his many awards included an Oscar in 1988, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.

He also starred in The Hunt for Red October, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock.

Sir Sean received his knighthood at Holyrood Palace in 2000.

In August, he celebrated his 90th birthday.