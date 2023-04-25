Series 3 of Hope Street commences filming in Co Down while new NI actors join cast

First day on set for the third series of Hope Street are (L-R) Ciaran McMenamin, Finnian Garbutt, Karan Hassan and Niall Wright.

Filming has begun in Donaghadee for the third series of BBC’s popular drama Hope Street.

The series, set in the fictional town of Port Devine on the Northern Ireland coast, is returning to County Down’s seaside town of Donaghadee and the surrounding area for filming.

The new series will continue to follow the trials and tribulations of the Port Devine police department and other local characters and their stories.

Returning cast includes Ciaran McMenamin (Inspector Finn O’Hare), Bríd Brennan (Concepta O’Hare), Des McAleer (Barry Pettigrew), Kerri Quinn (Marlene Pettigrew) and other fan favourite characters.

Ciaran McMenamin said he was “delighted” to be back, with the new series promising “more drama and fun” than ever before.

He said: “I am delighted to be back in Northern Ireland for a third instalment of Hope Street.

“More episodes this time too, so more drama and more fun with some great new characters coming in and some huge new twists,” he added.

“Can’t wait to get started and buzzing for another whole summer at home.”

New additions to the Hope Street cast are Northern Ireland actors Karen Hassan (The Fall, Vikings, Wait For Me) who plays new character Jo Lipton and Finnian Garbutt (Casualty) who plays new PC Ryan Power.

Karen Hassan said she already felt at home due to the warmth of the cast and crew.

“I’ve had my first day filming in Hope Street and the crew and cast were so warm and welcoming I already feel part of the ‘Port Devine’ furniture. Hoping ‘Jo’ makes a big splash,” she said.

Finnian Garbutt added: “As a big fan of season one and two of Hope Street, I'm delighted and grateful to be joining the cast in Port Devine. I can't wait to bring PC Ryan Power to life!”

Behind the drama are producers Paul Marquess and Donna Wiffen from Long Story TV, known for producing London Kills and The Light in The Hall.

Hope Street is a co-commission between BBC Daytime, BBC Northern Ireland and BritBox International.

Hope Street series two is broadcasting now on BBC One, Fridays at 1.45pm.

The second series is available in full to watch now on BBC iPlayer.