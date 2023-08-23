Set pictures from series 2 of BBC’s Blue Lights reveal possible new recruits

Filming begins in Tullycarnet area of Dundonald for Blue Lights on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Picture by Peter Morrison

The new set pictures show the fictional PSNI recruits attending a possible crime scene (Picture by Peter Morrison)

The set of series 2 of Blue Lights (Picture by Peter Morrison)

The second series of BBC’s eagerly awaited Blue Lights has revealed some possible new recruits, as series 2 of the hit cop drama gets underway in Dundonald.

Exclusive images from the set of the new series, which was announced last year, show a team of fictional PSNI constables approaching what appears to be a crime scene.

Street signs in the area show filming was taking place next to a mural reading ‘Drugs Destroy Lives’ in the Granton Park housing estate, however it’s unknown if the Dundonald community is simply serving as a filming location for another spot in Northern Ireland.

The photos also show star Katherine Devlin as Constable Annie Conlan who last series faced a choice about her PSNI future after her job role was revealed to her friends.

Directed by Gilles Bannier and co-created and written by former journalists Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, Blue Lights became one of the BBC’s top rated shows when it aired in April this year attracting an average of 6.4 million viewers.

It also received glowing reviews some of which called it one of TV’s best new shows.

Shortly after the finale episode, Lawn announced via Twitter the show had been renewed for a second series of 6 episodes.

Further details about series 2 have yet to be released, but it’s rumoured to focus on loyalist paramilitaries in Belfast.

Among those set to reprise their roles in the second series are Siân Brooke, Martin McCann, Katherine Devlin, Nathan Braniff, Joanne Crawford, Andi Osho, and Hannah McClean.

Filming on the new series is set to continue throughout the year with the new episodes likely returning to BBC One next year.

The photos come as Blue Lights has been nominated for Best New Drama at the National Television Awards 2023 facing off against Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and Wednesday.

Reacting to the news, creator Declan Lawn who also co-created BBC’s The Salisbury Poisonings said: "Wow. Thanks to everybody who voted for Blue Lights to make the shortlist for Best New Drama at the #NTAAwards2023.