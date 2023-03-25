Shake, rattle and roll: How NI fell in love with game Dungeons and Dragons

Dungeons and Dragons fans across Northern Ireland are gearing up for the fantasy film’s release. Gillian Halliday finds out more about the 49-year-old role-playing phenomenon

When Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is released in cinemas across Northern Ireland next week it will be the latest in a long list of film and television productions shot here. And there are early signs this film will be a hit with movie lovers and critics alike, given the response from press who attended its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film and Television Festival earlier this month.