Sharon Osbourne: ‘England stole Ireland’s land and tortured its people, but you must move on’

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her roots as she described the importance of moving on from the “despicable” treatment of the Irish people by England.

The former X Factor judge, who has relocated to the UK after residing in LA for more than two decades, sat down with late-night US talk show host Bill Maher for his Club Random podcast.

The pair talked about race relations and cancel culture, which led to the wife of Ozzy Osbourne recounting her upbringing in the Brixton area of London.

“My mother was Irish through and through and she was Catholic,” the 70-year-old said as she criticised those who obsess on historical wrongs.

“When people go, ‘My heritage, my legacy, this, that, the other,’ it’s like, yeah, what about the Jews, mate?”

The music manager was raised Jewish on account of her late father, Don Arden, who was born Harry Levy in 1926 and went on to marry ballet dancer Hope Shaw.

The famed music promoter and rock and roll entrepreneur was an Ashkenazi Jew — a diaspora that established communities in Europe from the Middle Ages.

Sharon began dating Ozzy Osbourne, whose band, Black Sabbath, was managed by her father until she took control — after he sacked the lead vocalist.

The reality television star had a fractious relationship with her parents and has previously described her mother as “a cold-hearted woman”.

Sharon Osbourne with husband Ozzy

Real Time host Maher, who also has Irish ancestry, told his guest: “I don’t think people understand that my people, the Irish people, were subjugated by your people, the English.”

He continued: “I think people think of Ireland because it’s right near England...

“Maybe they know that the northern part of it, Northern Ireland, is actually part of the United Kingdom, but they think of them together for good reason.

“But the Gaelic people in Ireland did not speak English at all.

“So when the English conquered Ireland, they were conquering a country that was as different from England as many of the other countries they conquered in the world.”

Sharon agreed with the jaundiced-eyed presenter and producer of Religulous — a documentary exploring some of the oddest aspects of the world’s biggest religions — explaining that “people forget what happened to the Irish”.

“But they [the English] stole their land,” she added.

“They tortured its people.

“The English treated the Irish despicably and it went on for years and years and years.”

The old pals, who also reminisced about partying in the iconic Rainbow Bar & Grill in the heart of LA’s Sunset Strip, agreed that comparing histories is “not a competition”, but necessary for a “realistic” perspective on suffering.

Maher described racism as the US’s “biggest crime”, as he stressed that “other bad things” have happened to people and warned about the dangers of dwelling on the past.

“You have got to move on,” Sharon said.

“At some point you have got to let it go. You have to.

“But that’s the thing about learning from history, because you have to know the history in order to change things.

“That’s why it’s important that people understand history.”