‘She had a message to give’: Eamonn Holmes pays emotional tribute to Sinéad O’Connor

Eamonn Holmes has paid an emotional tribute to Sinéad O’Connor and recalled the last time he met the late singer.

The GB News presenter was talking to his co-host Ellie Costello as they reviewed the national newspapers, most of which feature the acclaimed Irish vocalist who died aged 56.

“The images on the front of many of the newspapers today show just how beautiful she was,” he said.

"And not just beautiful on the outside as well as on the inside. She was a troubled soul, a very troubled soul…”

Eamonn, who recalled meeting the star on a number of occasions, said the last time was during his stint presenting eight episodes of Songs of Praise between 2009 until 2014.

“Ironically the last time I met her I was presenting – people might smile at this if you know her relationship with the Catholic religion, of course she was Islamic at one stage as well - but the last time I worked with her (was) on Songs of Praise as it turns out and that was what, maybe 15 years ago or so."

Watch: Sinead O'Connor sings 'Nothing Compares 2 U' with Bono on Grafton Street 2012

Eamonn said the late singer was dedicated to her art.

“You know, she was a square peg in a round hole in the fact that initially with the big breakthrough songs and whatever, she was treated like a pop star," he added.

“But she wasn't a pop star, she didn't want to be a pop star. She was an artist, she was a musician and had a message to give."

The iconic singer was found "unresponsive" at a London residence before she was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious, according to Met Police.

Belfast-born singer Brian Kennedy has also paid tribute to Sinead who he said was in "one breath” both “a lioness and a lamb".

Speaking to RTE’s Today with Philip Boucher-Hayes he described her voice as "other worldly" and said she would "never have known that she touched so many people’s lives.”

"I think she was a very solitary person, ultimately ... it's such a dichotomy to be such a public figure and yet to feel so alone," Mr Kennedy added.

He said there was "still a little bit of a light" in the singer despite everything she had gone through.

"Right up until the end, the last time I saw her, although she was broken beyond repair in so many ways, there was also that, there was still a little bit of a light,” Mr Kennedy said.

"Even though if I'm honest, I always hoped this day would never come, but when I heard the news last night ... I just sat stunned thinking 'well look, the thing to think about here is that awful pain is over’.

"She’s out of it now'."

"She was an icon" - Sinéad O'Connor in profile