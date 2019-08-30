'She made an indelible impression': Funeral held for actress Julie Maxwell

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 30/8/2019 Funeral of BBC Northern Ireland actress Julie Maxwell in North Belfast this morning. Julie played character Charlene Dunn in the recent BBC comedy Soft Border Patrol. Her husband Rhodri and family are deeply shocked at her sudden death after after she collapsed earlier this month. She is also survived by her parents Jim and Elaine and sister, Stacey. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 30th August 2019 Funeral of local actress Julie Maxwell who died suddenly last week. The 38-year-old died during a night out in Belfast. Family and friends follow her coffin as it leaves her north Belfast family home for Roselawn Crematorium. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Tributes have been paid to Belfast actress Julie Maxwell as she was laid to rest on Friday.

Family and friends solemnly marched behind her coffin as it left the family home for a funeral service in Roselawn Crematorium.

Ms Maxwell died suddenly after falling ill during a night out in Belfast last Saturday.

The 36-year-old north Belfast native was transferred to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

She was well known locally as a stage actress and also starred in the BBC NI comedy show Soft Border Patrol.

Ms Maxwell is survived by her husband Rhodri, parents Jim and Elaine and sister Stacey.

On the day of her funeral Belfast's Lyric Theatre paid an emotional online tribute.

Ms Maxwell previously won the Kenneth Branagh Renaissance Award and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland Individual Artist Award and was a regular at the Lyric.

"Julie was a hugely talented and intelligent actor and writer who appeared in a number of Lyric Theatre productions over the years, having made her debut on the Lyric stage as a young girl in Joseph and his Technicolour Dream Coat," the theatre wrote in an online statement.

Ms Maxwell had also recently turned her hand to writing and directing.

Julie Maxwell passed away after collapsing at a Belfast bar on Saturday evening

"She made an invaluable contribution to the development of new work at the Lyric and was a true asset to any workshop or reading," the Lyric wrote.

"Not only would she bring her considerable talents as an actor into the room, but her insight, rigour, and sensitivity in providing feedback helped so many writers. Her personality – warm, energetic, witty – made any room a pleasure to be in.

"Her untimely death is a cruel blow for the theatre, and the many, many friends she made here. She made an indelible impression on so many. She will be hugely missed by us all."