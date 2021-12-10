Sinead O’Connor is the subject of a documentary which will have its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott

A documentary on the life, legacy and artistry of Sinead O’Connor by a Northern Irish filmmaker is to have its world premiere at the prestigious 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Nothing Compares, directed by Belfast woman Kathryn Ferguson, will be screened on January 21 in Park City, Utah (with repeat Utah screenings and online in the US). It marks Ferguson’s first feature documentary.

A multi-layered, cinematic portrait of the iconic Irish singer, the film will be shown as part of the festival’s World Cinema Documentary Competition.

Nothing Compares charts OʼConnorʼs phenomenal rise to worldwide fame and examines how she used her voice at the height of her stardom before her iconoclastic personality led to her exile from the pop mainstream. Focusing on her words and deeds from 1987 to 1993, the film examines the irreverent singer through a contemporary feminist lens.

The archive-led documentary features music videos and concert performances alongside previously unseen footage from this period. The film is underpinned by a new interview with O’Connor herself, in which she reflects on events in her own words, and from a present-day perspective. Intimate first-hand contributor interviews add to the tapestry, with additional insights from contemporary artists, musicians and social commentators introducing broader themes of Irish history, politics and global activism, all the while reflecting on O’Connor’s impact and legacy.

“As a small team of independent filmmakers, we are beyond thrilled to have our film invited to premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival,” said director Kathryn Ferguson.

“As an Irish woman, Sinead’s story and incredible music have been a huge inspiration to me, and I can’t wait to share the film with audiences in Utah and beyond.”

Award-winning director Ferguson has had her innovative documentary work screened globally on platforms and at film festivals worldwide. After a decade focusing on short-form work centred on identity, gender politics and community, Nothing Compares, produced by Eleanor Emptage and Michael Mallie, sees Ferguson take on her debut feature.

The Sundance Film Festival runs from January 20-28 and the line-up also includes documentaries about Kanye West and The Middle East’s first female metal band.