Siobhan McSweeney pens emotional goodbye to Derry Girls Sister Michael character

Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney has sent an emotional goodbye to her much-loved character Sister Michael, as filming begins to wrap up on the final series of the comedy hit.

The Cork-born actress has played the role since the show’s debut in 2018, becoming a firm fan favourite in the process.

Sharing a snap of her trademark veil and boots, McSweeney shared her “love” for the character, as she was inundated with tribute for playing the role by fans online.

“Goodbye you mad woman. You’ve changed my life. I know you’d hate to hear this, but I love you. #DerryGirls #srmichaelforever,” she wrote on Twitter.

Filming on series three of the hit comedy written by Derry native Lisa McGee is wrapping up, with a release date expected sometime next year.

The show centres on a group of girls and their time at the fictional Our Lady Immaculate Girls' School in the city during the period of the Troubles.

McSweeney’s character Sister Michael has emerged as something of a fan favourite, with her trademark eye roll becoming a well-known online meme.

Following the emotional post, fans responded to McSweeney with their tribute to her and the character.

Kevin Maughan wrote: “No Siobhan, Thank YOU for your part in one of the best things on tv for a long time.”

Gavin Culloty added: “Thank You for playing her Siobhan. A magnificent character.”

Siobhan isn’t the first of the cast to say their goodbyes to the show. On Tuesday Nicola Coughlan, known for playing Clare Devlin, also posted a photo online describing her time over the years as “quite a ride”.

Filming on series 3 of Derry Girls was supposed to begin in June last year before the pandemic delayed production.

In September, writer Lisa McGee announced the news fans were dreading that the show was coming to an end.

"Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved. I’d like to thank the people of Derry and Northern Ireland for getting behind us,” she said.

"Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure,” she added.

The show has been met with critical acclaim since it debuted back in 2018, with the show becoming one of the most watched series on UK television.

It has also garnered a string of accolades, including a Royal Television Society Award back in 2019 for Best Scripted Comedy, alongside two BAFTA nominations.