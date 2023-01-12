Sir Kenneth Branagh spotted in Venice filming Poirot movie

Sir Kenneth Branagh, as Poirot, during the filming of A Haunting in Venice in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefano Mazzola/GC Images)

Award-winning actor and director Sir Kenneth Branagh has been spotted while filming in Venice for the latest in his series of Poirot films.

Sir Kenneth will again take on the role of Agatha Christie’s famous Belgian detective in the upcoming A Haunting in Venice, which is based on Christie’s 1969 novel Halloween Party.

The film is a sequel to Branagh’s portrayals of Poirot in Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Death on the Nile (2022).

The 62-year-old will link up with local stars Jamie Dornan and Jude Hill, who he worked with on Belfast, the semi-autobiographical movie for which Sir Kenneth won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Dornan and Hill are joined by American actress Tina Fey, Black Box star Kelly Reilly and Malaysian star Michelle Yeoh for the film.

Sir Kenneth Branagh as character Poirot. (Photo by Stefano Mazzola/GC Images)

The movie’s plot sees the famous detective retired and living in self-imposed exile surrounded by gondolas and canals in La Serenissima.

When one of the guests at a reluctantly-attended séance is murdered, it is up to the former detective to hunt down the killer.

Fittingly, filming began on October 31 last year with production occurring between the Italian city and Pinewood Studios.

The film is expected to be released in September 2023.