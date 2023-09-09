Sir Kenneth Branagh’s new film hailed by critics as ‘gorgeously claustrophobic chiller’

Film fans say NI director’s whodunnit is his best Poirot outing to date

Kenneth Branagh behind the camera in A Haunting In Venice. Pic by GC images.

Film fans have been sharing their thoughts on Sir Kenneth Branagh’s latest film A Haunting In Venice following a special screening in Los Angeles.

The Northern Ireland director has been behind some of the best murder mystery movies in the last couple of years with his adaptations of Agatha Christie classics.

The third release sees Branagh reprise his role as Hercule Poirot who must solve a crime which this time takes place in the middle of a séance.

Cinemagoers have taken to social media to give their take on the return of one of the big screen’s most iconic fictional detectives following the a reception at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Thursday night.

Mike Reyes from Cinemablend — one of the most popular entertainment websites — was among the first to give the new film a thumbs up.

“#AHauntingInVenice continues Kenneth Branagh’s Poirot adaptations with an engrossing flare,” he posted on X.

“Tina Fey, Jude Hill & Jamie Dornan stand out in yet another roster of stone cold winners, with Branagh holding court once again.

“A gorgeously claustrophobic chiller to kick off Halloween.”

Co Down actor Jamie Dornan and Jude Hill both starred in the director’s semi-autobiographical Oscar winner Belfast.

The duo are back on screen as father and son once again in the adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1969 novel Hallowe’en Party.

Critics have hailed the latest instalment as Branagh’s best Hercule Poirot film to date.

Carson Timar of the Clapper podcast hailed it as “a fantastic Halloween murder mystery” describing it as “easily Kenneth Branagh’s best Hercule Poirot feature to date”.

“With incredible visuals, a brooding haunting tone, and a satisfying conclusion, this has all the elements to be a yearly tradition #AHauntingInVenice,” he posted on social media.

Film critic Manning Franks also give a ringing endorsement of the third offering in the franchise which he describes as Branagh’s most impressive work both in front of and behind the camera.

“#AHauntingInVenice proves to be Kenneth Branagh’s best outing yet, both behind the director’s chair and as Hercule Poirot,” he wrote online.

“I would implore him to never stop making these.

“The film stands above the rest with its absolutely stunning crafts — especially those Dutch angles.”

While there is no shortage of praise for the movie’s main star and director, other members of the cast have stood out.

Variety’s Jazz Tangcay posted: “A Haunting in Venice is Another brilliant and thrilling whodunnit from Kenneth Branagh.

“Loved the Belfast reunion with Jude Hill and Jamie Dornan.

“Hildur Guðnadóttir’s score is chilling and the crafts, especially production design, shine.”

The film sees things go horribly wrong when detective Poirot attends a séance held by psychic Mrs. Reynolds, played by Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, at a decaying palazzo in post Second World War Venice.

Ariadne Oliver, played by Tina Fey, doesn’t believe in psychics and manages to convince detective Poirot to take part in the spiritual ceremony with her to “spot the con I can’t”.

Branagh has previously starred in two Agatha Christie adapted films — Murder on the Orient Express in 2017 and Death of the Nile in 2022.

The latest film, also starring Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin and Kelly Reilly, is set to hit cinemas across the UK and Ireland next Friday, September 15.