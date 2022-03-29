Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar triumph a massive win for city of Belfast as well, Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl declares

Branagh’s boost for his hometown generates a groundswell of pride and encouragement

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s triumph at the Oscars with Belfast has been hailed as a big win for the filmmaker and his home city by its Lord Mayor.

Branagh’s coming-of-age film was nominated in seven categories at the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night and the writer and director took home the award for best original screenplay.

It was Sir Kenneth’s first Oscar win and especially poignant as it was for his most personal film to date.

Branagh (61) left Belfast with his family when he was nine years old and the movie, which he wrote and directed during lockdown, tells the story of his early years growing up in the Tigers Bay area of north Belfast.

Belfast’s Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl praised the film and Branagh’s success.

“I’m delighted to see Sir Kenneth Branagh winning his first Oscar for best original screenplay for ‘Belfast’. As Sir Ken said himself, the film is a great tribute to an amazing city and fantastic people,” she said.

“It’s also shining a spotlight on Belfast at a time when our creative industries are really booming.

“We awarded Sir Kenneth the Freedom of the City of Belfast in 2018, acknowledging his remarkable career — and it’s really wonderful to see his work and talent being celebrated by the Oscars.

“It’s a big win for Sir Kenneth, and it’s also a big win for Belfast and we wish him every continued success.”

Accepting his award on Sunday night, Branagh said: “This is an enormous honour for my family and a great tribute to an amazing city and fantastic people.”

Richard Williams, the chief executive of Northern Ireland Screen, said the Oscar would bring a huge boost to the local film industry.

“The global success of Belfast has provided the local film industry in Northern Ireland with a much needed boost after a tough two years,” he said.

Jamie Dornan, left, and Andrew Garfield arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Caitriona Balfe arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jamie Dornan attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Caitriona Balfe attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“Having a film named after our capital city recognised at the Oscars gives our industry credibility you couldn’t get any other way.

“The people of Northern Ireland welcomed this film with open arms, we are so proud that Belfast has also been recognised at the most prestigious film awards in the world.”

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis Tweeted: “Many congratulations to Sir Kenneth Branagh and Belfast for their Oscars success! What tremendous recognition for Northern Ireland and the local film industry on the biggest stage,” adding that all those involved with the film should be proud.

This year’s ceremony is likely to be remembered for Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face.

Smith, who went on to win the best actor award for his role in King Richard, whacked the comedian after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s short haircut.

But writer Laurence Doherty commented: “Never mind that other ‘moment’. This was the moment of the night for me. The amazing (Northern Ireland Screen) who have helped me so much in my writing career, getting a well deserved mention at the Oscars.

“Congrats to all my friends there. You have earned this 100 times over.”