Snow Patrol guitar going up for auction

Nicola Flavelle and Michelle Myatt from North Down and Ards Women’s Aid hand over the guitar to John Ardill of Wilsons Auctions

A guitar signed by Northern Ireland rockers Snow Patrol is going under the hammer at Wilsons Auctions in order to raise funds for Women's Aid.

The Squier by Fender Stratocaster guitar will be auctioned on December 19 at 6pm.

It was donated to the charity by Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody and Davy Matchett from Third Bar, a music talent organisation set up by Davy and Gary.

It will be sold off during the Unreserved Government Auction taking place at the company's Belfast branch, with online bidding also available.

All proceeds will go to North Down and Ards Women's Aid, the lead voluntary organisation in Northern Ireland addressing domestic violence and providing services for both women and children.