So how would NI politicians fare in the I’m A Celeb jungle?

The public to give their verdict on our representatives

We asked the public how NI MLAs would fare in the jungle

The line-up for the latest I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! has been a hot topic since the announcement of Matt Hancock’s involvement.

The former Health Secretary defended his decision to take part by saying it was an opportunity “to go where the people are”.

So the Belfast Telegraph took to the streets to find out which of Northern Ireland’s politicians the people here would like to see head to the jungle — with some tongue-in-cheek reasons why they think they would succeed.

Jamie Dodds, (24), thinks both former First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster and Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots would do well.

“I’d love to see Arlene do the trials, I think she would keep a real straight face if there’s a centipede or something crawling around her face,” he said.

He also thinks Justice Minister and Alliance Party leader Naomi Long would be successful in the jungle. “I think she’d be a real dark horse, she has been the leader of the Alliance party for a long time and she hasn’t been ousted that whole time — she has to have some tricks up her sleeve,” he said.

Alannah Doran (21) agrees that Naomi Long has the ability to become Queen of the Jungle. “I think Naomi could do it because she is definitely strong, and she has always been very inspiring,” she said.

However she doesn’t have the same faith in other Northern Ireland politicians. “They’re politicians, so you don’t expect much, but Jeffrey Donaldson would be rubbish, I don’t think he could do it at all,” she said.

Jake McIlhagga (18) disagrees and thinks Sir Jeffrey would do well. “I think Jeffrey, has an appetite, I think he could be a dark horse,” he said.

Matthew Elder (24) also named former politician Arlene Foster as a good contestant.

“Definitely Arlene, she would do well. I don’t know if her hair would handle the humidity of the jungle though,” he said.

Out of the current party leaders, he feels that the SDLP’s Colum Eastwood would perform the best. “I think he’s just got that face, he’s younger than his political peers so maybe he would adapt to the challenges a bit better,” he said.

Another Colum Eastwood fan, is Kate Downy, 18. “I think he would know what he’s doing, he could handle it, he looks like he is smart and would know about trees and things,” she said.

Orla Shortt (18) believes Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neil could succeed in the jungle. “I think she would be good at challenges, she could handle herself well,” she said.

Theo Raykoske (18) agrees “I’d love to see Michelle, she would be funny, she knows what she’s at,” he said.