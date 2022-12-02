Social care system failing the most vulnerable, says Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure

PEOPLE using the social care system are being “neglected”, Vicky McClure has said.

The Line Of Duty actress was speaking at a launch event for the streaming platform ITVX about what she is hearing on the ground as part of her work as Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador.

She said: “The reaction that I get on a very regular basis is, ‘We are in trouble’. People are in real trouble, and they’re being left in that kind of neglect. It’s the world that we live in.

“There are solutions and I want to help as much as I can. I have my hands tied to a certain degree, but as much as I can use the platform that I’ve got, [I will].”

McClure urged MPs in October to step into the shoes of dementia carers after she released the second series of her BBC show Our Dementia Choir.

She formed the Nottingham musical group in 2019 after her late grandmother Iris’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis taught her the healing power of music.

The 39-year-old has been a vocal advocate for charities supporting the families of carers ever since.

Earlier this year, the choir and McClure released What’s Your Story? which was recorded at the Abbey Road Studios in London, becoming the first dementia choir to record a song there.

McClure said: “I’m in it for the long haul because it means a lot to me.

“They’re my friends and I care a lot about everyone who is struggling with the support sector. There is a real need.”

She also spoke about her strong friendship with her co-star Johnny Harris, who helped her in the “difficult” scenes of her new project Without Sin.

The pair, who also starred in This Is England together, appear in the upcoming ITVX four-part drama where McClure plays the role of a grieving mother whose 14-year-old daughter is found dead at the family home.

The hooded figure of Harris’s character is seen standing over her daughter’s body, and McClure then agrees to visit him in prison as part of a restorative justice scheme.

She said: “The fact that me and Johnny have got a very strong friendship, years old... that was very helpful, and some of the scenes are very difficult.”

Harris said: “It’s a very intimate show, especially the relationship between Vicky and myself, our characters. It’s in a prison visit and, ultimately, across the table, so it’s very intimate, very controlled.

“She’s my best friend and she’s also the best actress on the planet. She’s going to blush and she is... it’s a pleasure.”

The full series of Without Sin will be on ITVX from December 22. The new streaming platform ITVX launches on December 8