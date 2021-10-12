Squid Game: Parents warned as schoolchildren copy violent scenes from hit Netflix TV show

It’s vital parental locks are turned on, says NI online safety expert

An online safety expert has urged parents in Northern Ireland to be aware of the need to turn on parental controls on Netflix after reports that primary school age children are copying violence from hit new series Squid Game — despite it having a 15 age rating.

In the South Korean series, debt-ridden contestants compete in playground games for a cash prize. Players who lose are killed and there are violent and gruesome scenes in each episode.

Normal children’s games like marbles, tug of war and red light, green light form a key part of the narrative and there have been reports across the UK of pupils imitating what they've seen on-screen.

One school in Belgium reported that children being eliminated in games were being beat up.

Elaine Montgomery is an online safety expert who, along with her husband Wayne Denner, visits schools to help them develop practical tools to stay safe on the internet.

Ms Montgomery has herself watched Squid Game, and as a parent of two children aged 12 and 13 she knows children as young as nine are watching the programme on the streaming service. "We definitely wouldn't allow our children to watch that and I've been shocked to hear some parents are," she said.

During the pandemic, Ms Montgomery said some children spent "entire days" in front of a screen without any supervision. It's exacerbated a situation where some parents, who were already "completely lost" while trying to teach their children how to stay safe online, are now no longer keeping an eye on what their children are watching.

"Screen time has become even more of a babysitter," she said.

Ms Montgomery added: "The narrative at the moment is about Squid Game because it's ultra-violent and popular, the ‘Game Show from Hell’. [But] the conversation needs to include that generally, parental responsibility doesn't stop in the online space."

As well as taking control of Netflix and what's available to their children, parents should also be aware there is lots of content available on YouTube already — official trailers and links as well as click bait, she said.

"I would invite parents to type 'Squid Game' into YouTube and this will instantly demonstrate how much content relates to it and how easily their children and teenagers can access it. It shows YouTube parental controls also need to be implemented on each device in the home as well as Safe Search which allows parents to filter and add a level of protection," she added.

In Squid Game, losers in a survival tournament are killed by a mysterious group controlling the games. The winner is promised a massive cash prize and themes of poverty and wealth run through the show. The series has proved a massive hit for the streaming service and is on track to be its most-watched production in any language.

The programme is "very dystopian" but it's not any more violent than any of the games some young people are playing, said Ms Montgomery. However, parents have called her expressing concern.

She called on schools and parents to engage with the issue of online safety.

"It's gone beyond young people being told by older people not to talk to strangers online. Schools are not interested after a year of Facebook and Zoom in talking about online safety. They were off for a long time, the attention span of children is gone and they're allowed have their phones in school. Children and young people have no support at the moment. Squid Game is one of a lot of things that are very concerning online," she said. Netflix is a powerful influencer, especially on young minds, she said. "I have been surprised at how many children are also viewing Money Heist, for example. They'll copy what they see so these behaviours will play out offline."

According to a report in The Mirror newspaper, some UK schools are writing to parents to say children are asking teachers to have contests depicted in the show. The paper reported that a school in Kent issued extra lessons on violence and online harm as a response to its popularity.