Stall the ball! Here are the top 20 moments from Derry Girls

Hit TV series Derry Girls will soon come to an end for good — and as we look back on the sitcom that took Northern Ireland and the world by storm, there are plenty of moments that stand out.

Here’s a list of some of those most memorable moments from the three series that made the programme a roaring success.

1. The blackboard scene

In series two, students from the Catholic and Protestant schools were brought together for a retreat and encouraged to discuss their similarities rather than their differences. But things didn't go quite to plan when the similarities list remained empty and the differences list piled up. “Protestants put their toaster in the cupboard” and “Catholics go to Bundoran” were just two of the hilarious suggestions made. The blackboard itself is now on display in the Ulster Museum in Belfast.

2. Liam Neeson cameo

The third and final series got off to a flying start when Oscar-nominated actor Liam Neeson made a surprise appearance as the deadpan Chief Constable Byers in the first episode. The 69-year-old Ballymena native, who was given the nickname of ‘the big fella’ on set, questioned the main characters about a school burglary. He argued with lead character Erin, before the gang called in back-up from Uncle Colm.

3. Clare reveals her sexuality

“Erin, it’s me. I’m the wee lesbian.” This is the moment in series one when Clare comes out as gay to best friend Erin after submitting an essay in a school competition expressing her sexuality. Rumours start to circulate around school as to who it might be, but Clare finally admits to Erin, who reacted badly, urging her to “go back in” to the closet.

4. Poignant series one finale The final scenes of episode six from series one saw Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James dancing around joyfully in their school hall, but at home a very different story was unfolding. Ma Mary, Da Gerry, Aunt Sarah and Grandpa Joe stare at the TV screen as reports of a fatal bombing filtered through. Joe then places a hand on his son-in-law's shoulder in a rare show of support.

5. Gabriel the plumber and Ma Mary’s ‘affair’ Episode two of series three starts off with Ma Mary complaining about “being responsible for everything” in the house. Moments later, Gabriel (Damien Molony) appears, a dashing young plumber who resembles a Diet Coke ad. When he reveals his wife left him for his friend, Aunt Sarah quips, “Jesus, what must the friend look like?” The rest of the episode suggests an illicit rendezvous between Ma Mary and Gabriel, but the truth is soon uncovered as a tutor-student relationship.

6. Slainte, mother******s! How a “wee drink” turned into a fire hazard… Episode two of series one shows the gang attempting to earn money for a trip to Paris but ending up in trouble after stealing the job noticeboard from the local chippy. To make up for it, they’re roped in for some cleaning, but a work break soon turns into a disaster when Michelle attempts to set alight a tray of shots but drops the tray, setting fire to the home of fast-food queen Fiona.

7. Uncle Colm boring everyone to tears

One of the stand-out stars of the series was definitely Uncle Colm. If he isn’t boring his family to tears over dinner with stories about his experience getting tied up by masked men or chatting to the girl at the cinema kiosk about the fella from Ballynahinch who was “mad keen on the boiled sweets” before choking to death, he can be seen at the police station boring Liam Neeson, after the gang call Uncle Colm as their guardian.

8. When James declared himself a Derry Girl After saying he felt like he didn’t belong during the series two finale, Michelle told James: “You’re a Derry Girl now, James… being a Derry Girl is a state of mind.” James then runs back to join the girls at Guildhall Square where they were watching the US president speak. “I’m a Derry Girl,” he shouted out from the historical city walls. Then, in typical Derry fashion, a passer-by can be heard remarking: “A pr**k is what you are.”

9. The group’s run-down of Irish history

As they stayed up all night cramming for their history exam, the gang created quite a succinct summary of modern Irish history in the first series. When Clare freaked out because she hadn’t revised the Irish famine yet, Michelle replied: “We’ve got the gist: they ran out of spuds, everyone was raging.” James then remarked: “Well, I can’t tell my rebellions from my risings.” Michelle fired back: “And whose fault is that? If your lot had stopped invading us for five minutes there would be a lot less to wade through.”

10. When Jenny Joyce confuses James for a girl

In the very first episode of series one the gang are introduced to Michelle’s cousin James, who is forced to attend their all-girls’ school. After shaking hands with him for the first time, Jenny Joyce says, “You must be new here… great hair, very bold, I’d love to go that short, but sure I don’t have the bone structure,” before Michelle corrects her, stating, “He’s a fella, Jenny,” to which she replies, “Oh.”

11. Granda Joe and the cream horn incident

Ma Mary confronts Granda Joe over dinner in series one after discovering he ordered two buns at the bakery: an apple turnover and a cream horn. Aunt Sarah questions, “Sure, you couldn’t pay you to eat a cream horn,” before Ma Mary asks why, when he left the bakery, he turned up Pump Street. Granda Joe then admits he was “visiting a friend” adding, “Maeve and me, we get on well”, much to the shock of Aunt Sarah and Ma Mary, who continue to repeat her name before realising that was who he was winking at in Mass. Aunt Sarah then responds, “Winking, at your age? Christ, I feel sick.”

12. Sister Michael pulling up in the DeLorean

The final series features one of the most iconic scenes when Sister Michael sends the gang to Donegal to clean up after the death of her relative. When she stops to talk to a neighbour, she casually drives up behind the wheel of a Delorean sports car, the same automobile used by Marty McFly in the Back To The Future film franchise, whilst playing Block Rockin’ Beats by The Chemical Brothers.

13. The crying Mary statue

On the way to school for their history exam in series one, Erin believes she sees her dead dog Toto. The gang proceed to hotfoot it after the dog throughout the town before he runs into the church, with the four girls and the wee English fella after him. As the organ plays and the girls pray for good results in their exam, it seems a miracle has occurred when the statue of Mary in the church begins to “cry”, when in actual fact the dog that looks like Toto is relieving himself on the floor above.

14. Aunt Sarah’s white dress

This series two episode starts with Aunt Sarah appearing in a church aisle in a stunning white dress and walking slowly down to her seat as music plays, totally oblivious to everyone's disdain. As the bride appears behind her and begins to walk down the aisle in a dress almost identical, Aunt Sarah takes her seat and says, “Jesus, but that taxi took forever, so it did” to the shocked faces of the rest of the Quinn family.

15. Seamus the cat

Granda Joe's new cat, Seamus, is introduced to fans in the first episode of series three and is causing issues within the Quinn household for hunting and killing other animals in the area. Joe is refusing to put a collar bell on him, but when he opens the door to find the neighbour’s pet rabbit dead, he and Da Gerry are forced to bury the bunny body and hide the evidence.

16. ‘Sweet suffering Jehovah!’

In the first episode of series one the gang are sent to detention, which quickly unfolds into a complete catastrophe after Orla steals Erin’s diary and James asks to go to the bathroom. Sister Michael then walks back into the room to find Erin climbing out the window, James urinating into the bin and Orla moving the head of a dead nun, to which she states, “Sweet suffering Jehovah!” This soon becomes one of the signature lines of the series.

17. Spice Girls tribute As a proper throwback to the 1990s, the Derry Girls gang enter the Lady Immaculate College's Starz In Their Eyes talent show as none other than the Spice Girls in series three. James as Posh Spice is something that will stay with us for a long, long time, as well as Michelle’s take on Scary Spice, Erin as Ginger Spice, Clare as Baby Spice and Orla as Sporty Spice.

18. James’ outburst at the chippy

As the gang are sent to the chippy to grab dinner, everyone makes their order but James. The chippy owner asks, “What about the wee limey?” after Michelle makes her order. James then says he doesn’t want anything, before being questioned by the girls. “I don’t like it, OK. It’s too greasy. Much, much too greasy, even the smell of it makes me feel physically sick,” he shouts in the middle of the shop. Michelle then apologises on his behalf before calling him a “f*****g embarrassment”.

19. Romance sparks between Erin and ‘the wee English fella’

A tender moment is shared between Erin and James after the gang are sent to Donegal in series three to clean up Sister Michael’s dead relative’s house. The morning after a terrifying night before, James confesses his love to Erin, calling her beautiful, and the two share a kiss. This was much to Michelle’s shock, who immediately shouts, “What the actual f***?”, before calling them “sick, sick b******s”.

20. The trip to Barry’s

Downpatrick and County Down Railway and Whitehead train station receive a well-earned cameo in series three during the iconic episode in which the gang head to Barry’s amusements in Portrush for the day. While most of the episode takes place on the train (despite Clare being left behind) and only the last few minutes are in Barry’s, the group continue to cause mischief and even manage to steal a packet of Tayto crisps.