Starbucks colleagues give James Martin red carpet send off as he swaps apron for the Oscars

Starbucks gives James Martin a red carpet send-off ahead of the Oscars. Pic shared by An Irish Goodbye on Twitter.

Belfast actor James Martin with The Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell at a BAFTAs after party in London.

An Irish Goodbye star James Martin has been given a red carpet send-off by his colleagues at Starbucks as he prepares to head to the Oscars.

The Northern Ireland film bagged a BAFTA in London last week allowing James to meet his hero, Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell.

The Belfast actor will be mingling with the stars again when the biggest bash in tinsel town gets underway on March 13.

The flick has been nominated in the Best Short Film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

“Our leading man #JamesMartin was given a red carpet send off by his colleagues @StarbucksUK in Belfast,” a post on the film’s official Twitter account reads.

Directed and written by Ross White and Tom Berkeley, An Irish Goodbye tells a story of two estranged brothers who come together after their mother's death.

The black comedy is set on a rural farm in Northern Ireland and was shot on location in Londonderry, Templepatrick and Saintfield.

It follows lead character Turlough (O’Hara) as he decides to send Lorcan (Martin), who has Down’s syndrome, to live with their aunt on the other side of the country because he doesn’t want to move back from London to take care of him and the farm.

However, the story takes a turn when the brothers discover their mother has left a bucket list, and Lorcan refuses to leave the farm until the brothers have completed it together.

Speaking in the BAFTA winners' room after picking up the coveted gong, White said: "It's a remarkable year for Irish film and the talent on display across all the awards.

"We are a very small part of that but we're so honoured to be a part of that.

"We're representing Northern Ireland as well, it just means a lot for us.

"Our fellow nominees in Colm Bairead for The Quiet Girl, beautiful film, the Banshees team, to see this Irish talent all being recognised in this way it's such an honour and fills us with pride."

The Oscars will take place in the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Los Angeles next month.