Stars of How to Train Your Dragon announced ahead of Belfast filming dates

A still from the animated original of How to Train Your Dragon.

The casting for the live-action remake of How To Train Your Dragon is beginning to be announced.

Young actors Mason Thames and Nico Parker are reportedly to star as dragon riders Hiccup and Astrid.

How to Train Your Dragon will be filmed in Belfast and Los Angeles, with production set to commence this summer.

Set construction is understood to already be underway at Titanic Studios.

18-year-old Parker made her debut in Tim Burton’s live-action remake of Dumbo in 2019.

Most recently, she appeared in HBO’s dystopian smash hit The Last of Us, playing Pedro Pascal’s daughter.

Scene from The Last of Us

Fifteen-year-old Thames starred in popular horror the Black Phone.

He is now set to act opposite Mel Gibson in adventure movie Boys of Summer.

Together with the Blade Runner TV series, How to Train Your Dragon is expected to fill a gap after HBO scrapped its big-budget series Demimonde.

Pre-production for the JJ Abrams sci-fi drama had already been underway at Titanic Studios.

While not offering any further detail at this time, a spokesperson for NI Screen said: “I can confirm that How to Train Your Dragon will be made in Titanic Studios.”

The live-action adaptation will follow a trilogy of animated films released over 2010 to 2019, generating more than $1.6bn (£1.3bn) worldwide to become the 13th highest-grossing animated franchise.

Five short films, a TV series, video games, comic books, graphic novels, theme park rides and live shows have also been released under the franchise, which is based on a series of children’s books by British author Cressida Cowell.

A release date of March 14, 2025 has been scheduled for the new film, which is backed by Universal and DreamWorks.

It will be Mr DeBlois’ first project as director of a live action movie and is understood to be the first time an animation director will replicate his role for a live production.

He will also produce the film alongside by Marc Platt, who has been Oscar-nominated in the Best Picture category for The Trial of the Chicago 7, La La Land and Bridge of Spies and is working on the forthcoming film adaptation of Wicked by Universal.

The new live-action adaptation is expected to follow the plot of the first animated film, which was nominated in the categories of Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score at the 83rd Academy Awards.

It follows the story of teen misfit Hiccup and Toothless, an injured dragon, who become friends in the mythical Viking village of Berk at a time when Vikings and dragons are mortal enemies.