Stay in and tune in: the best films to watch on TV

From animated modern classics to hide behind your hands drama, terrestrial telly is serving up a brilliant batch of movies this Christmas, writes Aine Toner

Mary Poppins Return

Emily Blunt makes a great reincarnation of Julie Andrews as the famously capable nanny returns to her original charges, Jane and Michael Banks. Twenty-five years since her departure, Mary’s back in the wake of the death of Michael’s wife, Kate, a year earlier. Financial worries are at the heart of the plot, as Michael is three months behind on payments on a loan made by his employer, the Fidelity Fiduciary Bank. Can Mary and Michael’s three children help with sorting his woes? And what does a certain coin have to do with things? Critics embraced Emily’s portrayal, and called the film a ‘comforting nostalgia fest’ and that ‘Disney still has a little magic left up its sleeve.’

Bohemian Rhapsody

Christmas Day, RTE One, 10.10pm

Rami Malek won an Oscar for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and the film showcases the path of the band from its formation up to its 1985 Live Aid performance. Original Queen members Roger Taylor and Brian May served as consultants on the award-winning film — they also semi appear as two elderly gentlemen in a scene the bank is filming for Top of the Pops. Despite mixed reviews from critics, it was a box office success, bringing in over $900 million worldwide. Expect to sing along. Loudly. It is Christmas, after all.

Some Like it Hot

December 26, BBC Two, 2pm

Considered to be one of the greatest films of all time, Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis try to escape from mafia gangsters by dressing as women. Josephine and Daphne become close friends with Sugar ‘Kane’ Kowalczyk, a vocalist and ukulele player, played by Marilyn Monroe, while they avoid the bad guys after witnessing a crime. Released in 1959, over 60 years later, it still appears on best film lists, even selected to be screened in the Venice Classics section at the 75th Venice International Film Festival in 2018.

Rocketman

December 26, RTE One, 9.35pm

Reginald Dwight wants to perform, you’d almost go as far as to say he was born to do it. From Dwight comes Elton John and this musical movie recounts the entertainer’s life — the good, bad and ugly. Taron Egerton is mesmerising as the singer/songwriter; fortunately he had worked with Elton on the 2017 film Kingsman: The Golden Circle. In fact, Taron’s got a history with Elton’s work, singing I’m Still Standing in the animated film Sing, as Johnny the Gorilla. Another movie at which to roar lyrics at the TV. It’s practically the festive film law.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

December 27, Channel 4, 4.50pm

Deloris Van Cartier is now a famous performer in Reno after that temporary career pivot to religion. Upon reuniting with her holy friends, Sisters Mary Robert, Mary Patrick and Mary Lazarus, it’s clear they need her help, just as she previously needed theirs. A school faces closure, one Deloris attended as a child, unless its reputation can be improved. Can Sister Mary Clarence — in her new role as music teacher — do the job? Of course she can, particularly when she decided to turn the class into a choir. I defy you not to be moved when they sing Oh, Happy Day. Surely one of Whoopi Goldberg’s finest roles.

The Meg

December 28, Channel 4, 9pm

One for the science fiction film lovers, and loosely based on the Steve Alten book, Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror, if you don’t like sharks, this is probably not for you. However, if you like thrills and sharks and a bit of terror with your selection box, enjoy! Scientists encounter a 23m (yes, 23m) megalodon (meg) shark while on a rescue mission on the floor of the Pacific Ocean. We don’t want to spoil this if you’re watching it for the first time but expect lots of blood. And scary bits.

Murder on the Orient Express

December 28, ITV, 9pm

He’s getting rave reviews for his beautiful ode to his home city, but Kenneth Branagh displays his versatility playing famous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot. Based on the 1934 novel — the 1974 film has cult status among Agatha Christie fans — imagine the world’s most famous train temporarily being home to some of the biggest names in Hollywood. That’s it in a nutshell: Branagh’s Poirot has to solve a gruesome murder and find the culprit. Who could it be? Well, maybe Judi Dench, or Michelle Pfeiffer, or Josh Gad, or Daisy Ridley or Willem Dafoe. Set in the 1930s, it is dripping with detail; the depictions are so beautiful and so vivid, you think you’re on board with him.

A Star is Born

December 29, BBC One, 9pm

If you’ve listened to (OK, sang along to) this fantastic soundtrack, now’s the time to watch the musical romantic Western on terrestrial telly. Bradley Cooper (swoon) makes his directorial debut and also stars as Jackson ‘Jack’ Maine, a famous country rock singer privately battling addictions. He meets waitress and singer/songwriter Ally in a bar while she belts out a tribute performance to Edith Piaf. After some encouragement, she agrees to go on tour with him, and they begin a relationship. The rest, well, you’ll have to watch to find out. With two previous versions, how would critics view the 2018 adaptation? Well, one said, ‘A Star is Born is a remake done right — and a reminder that some stories can be just as effective in the retelling.’ If you pretend to be Lady Gaga singing Shallow, we won’t judge you, we’ll join you.

Despicable Me 3

December 30, ITV, 12.30pm

It wouldn’t be Christmas without checking in with the Minions. In this, Gru refuses to return to his former supervillain life after he and wife Lucy lose their jobs. Well, they did try to capture Balthazar Bratt and failed… Most of the Minions try to find new jobs, eventually landing in jail, but when Gru gets an invitation from his long-lost twin Dru, he’s tempted to celebrate his previous glory days. And the soundtrack! A-ha’s Take On Me! Quality family viewing from a franchise that never ceases to impress.

Coco

December 31, BBC One, 2.40pm

Miguel is only 12 when he’s transported to the Land of the Dead, seeking his great-great-grandfather’s help to return him to his family — and, just as importantly, reverse his family’s ban on music. This was the first motion picture with a nine-figure budget to feature an all-Latino cast and was the second highest grossing film of all time in Mexico, behind The Avengers. It really has to be watched to be appreciated — it is vivid, clever and colourful. Described by one critic as a ‘loving tribute to Mexican culture’, we hope you make time for this very special movie.

The Aftermath

December 31, BBC Two, 9pm

Based on the 2103 novel of the same name, Rachael Morgan arrives in Hamburg to be reunited with her husband Lewis. It is 1945 and the city is in ruins. The couple’s relationship is already hanging by a thread, thanks to their son Michael’s death during the Blitz.

Husband and wife are staying in the requisitioned house of German architect Stefan Lubert and his daughter Freda, and they allow the small family to remain in the attic. While Rachael is initially unhappy with the decision, she quickly bonds with Stefan over shared grief (did we mention Stefan is played by Alexander Skarsgard?).

Things are going to get complicated… One for the period drama lovers.

Avengers Assemble

December 31, RTE2, 7.30pm

You’d have to have been living under a selection box not to be aware of the success of the Avengers franchise and it’s hard to believe this film was made almost a decade ago. The sixth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sees spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D recruit characters such as Steve Rogers (Captain America), Bruce Banner (Hulk) and Tony Stark (Iron Man) to help stop Thor’s brother Loki from basically wrecking Earth. If you haven’t watched a single Marvel film, this isn’t a bad place to start. Expect high drama and action scenes with some of our favourite actors.

Downton Abbey

January 1, ITV, 8.30pm

Another for historical drama fans — and what a film, the ideal way to whet your appetite for its sequel, coming to cinemas in March 2022. We’ve watched this movie (mumble) a few times and will sit through it again, quite happily, with a large cup of tea and a packet of biscuits. Set in 1927, the Crawleys are preparing for a visit from the King and Queen. As the family and below stairs are pitted against the royal entourage (with a slight nod to Gosford Park, we feel), there’s a teeny tiny problem: as assassin plans to kill the monarch. Of course, there’s also relationship issues, financial woes and a lady-in-waiting who’s taken agin the Dowager Countess all because of an inheritance issue. Tune in and let the lives of the rich wash over you, you won’t regret it.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks

January 1, RTE2, 1.15pm

No, it’s not new, in fact, it’s been 50 years since the musical fantasy film made its debut. But it’s brilliant and I won’t hear a word said against it. Starring the iconic Angela Lansbury as Miss Eglantine Price, who takes in Charlie, Carrie and Paul Rawlins after they’re evacuated from London, it’s the perfect feelgood family flick. The children aren’t too happy with their new digs but learning that Miss Price can fly a broomstick (sort of), they change their minds. Well before Harry Potter was a whizz at Quidditch, comes Eglantine, a lady taking a witchcraft correspondence course. Expect a trip to Naboombu and a very special bedknob.