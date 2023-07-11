Stephen Nolan among BBC’s top five highest earners as new figures revealed

The BBC's five top earners for the 22/23 financial year were Gary Lineker (left), Zoe Ball (front), Alan Shearer (second left), Huw Edwards (right) and Stephen Nolan (second right)

The BBC’s latest annual accounts for the 2022/23 financial year show that the corporation had 68 on-air staff who earned more than £178,000.

Mr Nolan received a pay packet of between £400,000 and £404,999 in 2022/23, making him the BBC’s fifth-highest earner. This is for his work on The Nolan Show on BBC Radio Ulster, the Stephen Nolan Show on 5 Live and Nolan Live on BBC 1.

His 2022/23 salary is down slightly from the previous year, when he earned between £415,000 and £419,999.

Gary Lineker is the BBC’s top earner for the sixth consecutive year, bringing home between £1,350,000 and £1,354,999, followed by Zoe Ball, who earned between £980,000 and £984,999.

Third on the salary table is football star-turned-pundit Alan Shearer, who received between £445,000 and £449,999.

News presenter Huw Edwards is the BBC’s fourth-highest earner, bringing home between £435,000 and £439,999.

Another Northern Ireland name on the list is 5 Live presenter Colin Murray, who was paid between £185,000 and £189,999 in the last financial year.

In an interview with this newspaper last year, Stephen Nolan said that he had been offered more money to do less work elsewhere.

“Rather than having to do seven days a week in three different jobs, I was offered more than that to do a five-day week telly gig for a national TV station,” he said.

“In terms of radio, it’s a similar story. Their offers are network radio, five days a week and it’s more [money]. I’d have weekends off and I’d be working for the network. So, the network offers have been more than BBC Northern Ireland.

“What I’m trying to do — and I’m not embarrassed about the amount of money I’m earning — is that I’m working three jobs, seven days a week, because I want to stay in Northern Ireland and I want to stay in BBC Northern Ireland, and I’m therefore saying to myself that I will achieve the same amount of money by working harder, working three jobs.

“That’s how I’m rationalising in my head turning down the one big job.”

The annual report states the corporation’s salary levels are determined in light of five principles: fairness, consistency, transparency, competitiveness and clarity.

“The BBC operates within a fast-changing market with intense competition for talent and dramatic growth amongst some new media, streaming and digital technology companies offering highly attractive packages,” the report reads.

“We therefore continue to balance market-competitive pay with the need to demonstrate value for money to the licence fee payer. This balance is reflected in our market informed john pay ranges which are set with reference to market median pay in other organisations.”

Looking at senior executives, the former Director of BBC Northern Ireland, Peter Johnston, who is now the corporation’s Director of Editorial Complaints, was paid between £200,000 and £204,999 in 2022/23.

The BBC’s 2022/23 accounts show that the corporation brought in £3,740m in licence fee income over the course of the financial year and £2,115m in commercial income. This is compared to £3,800m and £1,718m the previous year, respectively. BBC Northern Ireland had a total income of £98m in 2022/23, down slightly from £99m in 2021/22.

In the last financial year the BBC spent £3,078m on content, up from £2,956 the previous year. By the end of 2022/23 the corporation had reserves of £338m, compared to £573m at the end of 2021/22.

Setting out the economic challenges facing the BBC, the corporation’s chief operating officer Leigh Tavaziva said: “Economic volatility experienced over the past year has presented many challenges including managing extraordinary levels of inflation.

“The impact is felt across the business and teams are committed to identifying mitigations and efficiencies to offset increasing costs.

“Along with general inflationary increases, competition in the media industry is driving up the cost of content and talent, putting intense pressure on production budgets.

“We continue to counter price increase by brokering favourable payment terms, securing third-party investment, and making informed investment choices to direct resources towards high-performing content to maximise value for our audiences.”

Ms Tavaziva said these economic pressures are “amplified” as the corporation enters the second consecutive year of the licence fee being frozen.

“The licence fee was frozen at £159 for the two years to April 2024 then rises in line with CPI inflation for the following four years,” she said.

“This has resulted in an estimated £400 million loss of income over the remainder of the Charter. The settlement however provides certainty of the licence fee until 2027/28 which allows us to make investment choices in line with our strategic ambitions.”

Commenting on the corporation’s annual report and accounts, BBC Director-General Tim Davie said he is proud of the content they have delivered.

“It remains a period of change, financial pressures and great competition in the media market. Our task is not always easy and we have to make some difficult choices,” he added.

“But these are challenges we must embrace as we know that the BBC is needed now more than ever, in an age of polarisation and increasing disinformation.”

