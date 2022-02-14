Stephen Nolan explores ‘heart-breaking’ family history in new BBC documentary

Radio presenter Stephen Nolan will explore the "heart-breaking" story of his family tree and their issues with identity in a new documentary set to air next week.

In "Ulster-Scots, My Family And Me", the BBC presenter will find out where his relatives came from, how they lived and some of the challenges they faced.

Issues of identity will also be explored and how they affected the broadcaster's family members through the decades right through to how that issue affects people in Northern Ireland, who live in a changing and increasingly multi-cultural place.

Stephen said: "This is a deeply personal journey of discovery for me. The process of going back through the generations of my family has given me an incredible insight into the hard lives they lived. If I’m honest – I’ve never really thought much about those who came before my parents and grandparents, but going back has made me feel more grounded in the past.

“I found it an incredibly moving experience to stand in the same place they did all those years ago. And some of what I discovered was surprising and heart-breaking.”

Stephen investigates how Ulster-Scots influences have shaped aspects of his family’s story, with some expert guidance from historian William Roulston and genealogist Gillian Hunt.

The documentary is produced by Third Street Studios with support from Northern Ireland Screen’s Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund and airs on Monday February 21 on BBC One Northern Ireland at 10:35pm and the BBC iPlayer after broadcast.