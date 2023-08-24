Stephen Nolan prison documentary heads up new season on BBC

The documentary sees the BBC presenter speak to prisoners and staff.

A documentary in which BBC presenter Stephen Nolan visits one of Northern Ireland’s main prisons is among a number of programmes highlighted by the BBC ahead of their upcoming autumn season.

The schedule will carry a range of programmes, with a mix of documentary, drama, entertainment and factualprogrammes, as well as some returning programmes.

Jailed: Inside Maghaberry Prison follows on from the local and network success of presenter Stephen Nolan’s previous prison documentary Nolan Inside Hydebank.

Nolan gets unprecedented access to HMP Maghaberry one of the UK’s most high-security jails, where he speaks with prisoners in their cells and investigates the pressures facing staff and the prison system.

Another documentary series – The Year That Rocked Irish Dancing – follows a group of talented dancers as they prepare for the 2022 Irish World Dancing Championships in Belfast.

The programme looks at the emergence of an “open secret” that lurks below the surface as allegations of widespread cheating hit the headlines.

The Crime I Can’t Forget features retired and serving police detectives who recall some of the standout investigations that shaped their careers.

The series includes the investigation into the abduction and murder of Jennifer Cardy in 1981; the murder of Paul Gault in 2000; and how police dealt with a bomb threat during Queen Elizabeth II’s state visit to Ireland in 2011.

Award-winning radio series The Long And Short Of It will also make its TV debut, with presenters Tim McGarry and Dr David Hume talking about events and people from Irish history from different perspectives.

Instascam: Give Me Back My Face follows James, a 29-year-old entrepreneur from Belfast, who started getting messages from random people accusing him of ‘conning’ them out of tens of thousands of pounds.

James’ social media accounts had been scraped and his name and face were on hundreds of fake profiles. As he attempts to get his identity back, James discovers a dark and utterly heartless world of organised crime

Police drama Hope Street will also return for a third series with an extended run of 15 episodes, while Chinook: The Cover-Up tells the story of a helicopter crash that killed a generation of NI’s top intelligence personnel.

Irish language series Bog Amach (Move Out) features people who want to create a better life by moving home.

Presenter Emer Mhic an Fhailí takes six couples and families to lovely locations in Donegal, Wexford, Connemara, Derry and Belfast as they search for the perfect place to settle.

Chef Paula McIntyre returns to BBC television with her Hamely Kitchen. In this four-part series, Paula once again celebrates local produce and cooks up mouth-watering traditional recipes with a modern twist.

Suzie Lee is back with Home Cook Hero

Suzie Lee – Home Cook Hero also returns, with new series of The Blame Game, The Fat And The Farmer-ish, Rúin na bPortach (Secrets of the Bogs) also returning to screens.

Current affairs programmes Nolan Live, The View and Spotlight are also returning this year.

Eddie Doyle, BBC Northern Ireland's Head of Content Commissioning, said: “We have a great selection of fresh and innovative programmes to share this autumn.

"Our schedule features well-told stories about different aspects of life and showcases the quality of local filmmaking talent.

"The programmes that we’ve announced today include something for everyone and we’re pleased that all of them will reach a wider UK audience on BBC iPlayer.

"And much of what we’ve been able to do has benefitted from the support of Northern Ireland Screen and co-commissioning opportunities with BBC network television.”