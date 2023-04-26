Strictly’s Len Goodman predicted his own death four months before passing from bone cancer

Strictly judge said he’d die like father

Len Goodman predicted his own death just months before his passing from bone cancer. Goodman’s agent confirmed that the former Strictly Come Dancing judge died on Saturday after battling the disease. He was 78.

In an interview the star gave at the end of 2022 — just weeks after he retired as head judge on the American version of Strictly, Dancing with the Stars — he predicted he would follow in his father’s footsteps and die aged 79.

Goodman would have turned 79 yesterday.

In the newly resurfaced interview with the Mail, he said: “My dad had the right idea. He loved gardening and he had a stroke while he was out in the garden. He was 79 so if I go the way of my dad, that’ll be next year.”

At the time of his retirement, Goodman said he was stepping back to spend more time with his wife Sue, and his grandchildren, Alice, seven, and Jack, four.

It is unknown whether he knew he was seriously ill at the time of his interview. His bone cancer diagnosis was not his first experience of the disease. Goodman was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March 2009. And in September 2021 it was reported that he had undergone surgery for a small facial melanoma.

Speaking about his health to the publication, he said: “I don’t make a fuss about stuff like that.

It’s like when you have a car — you keep it serviced but even so, you’ll have some trouble with your carburettor and you’ll need to get it fixed, and eventually the whole thing will conk out, and there you go. It’s more about the journey, and mine has been lovely.”

He also suggested that the journalist who conducted the interview, Jenny Johnston, should write his obituary.

He said she should “just write: ‘He was a dance teacher from Dartford who got lucky.’ Because that’s just about the truth of it.”

Judges and hosts of Strictly Come Dancing have paid tribute to the “twinkle, warmth and wit” of Goodman following the news.

Goodman became a judge on the BBC show in 2004 — becoming known for his catchphrase “Seven!” — and his final appearance was on the 2016 Christmas Day special.

Fellow judges Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel-Horwood and co-host Claudia Winkleman were among those sharing tributes.

Tonioli said his heart was “broken” at the news that his “dear friend and partner” had died. He added: “I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together.

“There will never be anyone like you. We will miss you.”

Revel Horwood described Goodman as a “gorgeous colleague and dear friend”.

“My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family,” he added. “Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and ‘It’s a ten from Len and seveeeeern’ will live with me forever. RIP Len.”

Presenter Winkleman tweeted: “I’m so sad about Len. He was one of a kind, a brilliant and kind man. Full of twinkle, warmth and wit. Sending all love to his family and friends.”

Goodman announced his retirement from TV six months ago and would have celebrated his 79th birthday on Tuesday.

He began dancing at 19, winning various competitions including the British Championships in Blackpool in his late 20s, after which he retired from professional competition He was replaced as head judge on Strictly by Shirley Ballas for 2017.