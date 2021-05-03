Strike a pose: Glow Up shines a spotlight on NI man

Craig Hamilton is the first contestant from here to star in Glow Up, a nationwide search for the next big make-up star

It kind of gives the audience an insight of my world," explains Craig, speaking about his appearance on Glow Up. "Trying to explain to some people what I do as a make-up artist... it seems quite straightforward, but when you actually watch the show you get like an insight of how big the industry and there are so many different types of artists - and that's quite exciting for me."