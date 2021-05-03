Strike a pose: Glow Up shines a spotlight on NI man

Craig Hamilton is the first contestant from here to star in Glow Up, a nationwide search for the next big make-up star

Showtime: Make-up artist Craig Hamilton (far right) with the other Glow Up contestants

Aine Toner

It kind of gives the audience an insight of my world," explains Craig, speaking about his appearance on Glow Up. "Trying to explain to some people what I do as a make-up artist... it seems quite straightforward, but when you actually watch the show you get like an insight of how big the industry and there are so many different types of artists - and that's quite exciting for me."