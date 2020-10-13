Tall tale as 6'4" Liam Neeson told he's too short for giant role

NI-born Hollywood star overlooked for blockbuter

Actor Liam Neeson attends 'Venganza Bajo Cero' premiere at the Capitol cinema on July 15, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Liam Neeson has revealed how he was turned down for a blockbuster role because he was too short at 6ft 4in.

The Taken star said he was shocked at how rude director Rob Reiner was when he auditioned for The Princess Bride.

The 68-year-old actor told Jimmy Kimmel Live on American television that the meeting for the role of Fezzik was a very short one.

"I was quite nervous because I knew this was a big film and stuff," said Neeson.

"I had met the casting directors in LA. So I go into the office in London, and Rob Reiner looked at me and said, 'He's not a giant. What height are you?'

"I said, 'Six foot four.' He said, 'That's tall, he's not a giant.'

"So, there was no 'hello, thank you.' So, I thought, the next time I see Rob Reiner, I'm going to tell him he was very rude.

"However, he made Spinal Tap so he is forgiven."

Making a virtual appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show, he said he had read up to 31 books during lockdown including James Joyce's Ulysses and Dostoyevsky's Crime and Punishment, which he had tried to tackle four or five times before.

Guilty

"I'm in my mid-60s and not to have read James Joyce's - he's an Irishman and Ulysses changed the face of European literature - not to have read that I felt very guilty."

He said he enjoyed the huge novel and said, "anyone who hasn't read it before should read it very fast because the whole book is like a stream of consciousness."

The actor said he had been left an "extraordinary collection" of books by his late wife Natasha Richardson and her father Tony Richardson.

He also said he's become a huge Kindle fan.

Neeson was promoting his latest film Honest Thief, in which he plays a veteran bank robber trying to go straight after falling in love with a woman.

But when he tries to hand over the proceeds of his crimes two FBI agents double cross him and steal the money which sets him out on a road to revenge.