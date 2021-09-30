Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn gives NI make-up artist a £1,700 Gucci bag, she says its an ‘incredible’ present

A Northern Ireland make-up artist has expressed her delight after she was gifted a designer Gucci handbag worth £1,730 by Taylor Swift’s English actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Maria Moore worked with the English actor on the set of Conversations With Friends which began filming in Belfast in April.

She shared the image of the red and blue leather Marmont shoulder bag, with gold signature Double G and gold trim, on her Instagram stories to her 1,762 followers earlier this week.

She captioned the post: “So this happened… thank you so much to my amazing actor Joe Alwyn for the most incredible leaving present ever… like ever ever.” This style of bag has been spotted worn by celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, model Hailey Baldwin and Rihanna in recent months.

Maria normally specialises in TV and film hair and make-up, as well as theatre, and has previously worked on the likes of Bloodlands and Game of Thrones as well as West End productions of Cats and Mamma Mia.

A picture of the Gucci bag present posted by Maria

Her recent job working on the Belfast-based TV drama, however, seems to be her most star-studded to date.

In another Instagram story post, Maria admitted that she met Swift as well during her whirlwind trip to Belfast earlier this month and shared a selfie they took together.

She said: “And for those asking yes I did meet Taylor Swift what an incredible, smart and inspirational lady, she is soooo lovely”.

The Grammy award-winning pop superstar was spotted taking selfies with locals and staff at a number of eateries and bars across the city, including Shu and The Tipsy Bird, when she attended the wrap party for Conversations With Friends earlier this month to support her actor boyfriend.

Only hours after she took a photograph with one particularly starstruck ‘Swiftie’ during her trip, the phone case she touched went up on sale on e-Bay for a whopping £200 plus postage.

The advert said that the case had been “touched by Taylor Swift”, and included a photograph of the global pop icon with a fan. However, the planned sale provoked outrage among diehard fans of the singer and the post was later removed from the auction website.

Swift’s boyfriend Alwyn plays the character Nick Conway in the new TV drama Conversations With Friends, the follow-up to last year’s hugely successful Normal People, which was filmed in Dublin where the novel by Sally Rooney is set.

It follows two best friends, and former lovers, and their relationship with an older married couple. It will be in the same format as last year’s hit BBC show.

It centres on the lives of 21-year-old Trinity student Frances, played by Alison Oliver, her friend Bobbi (American Honey star Sasha Lane) and couple, Nick — played by Alwyn — and Melissa (Girls actress Jemima Kirke). The series will air on BBC Three and the Hulu streaming service.