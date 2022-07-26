The award-winning book set in North Carolina that reminds Camilla of NI

Duchess of Cornwall was the guest editor of Country Life magazine

Birthday girl: the Duchess of Cornwall has been discussing her favourite books

The Duchess of Cornwall has said the award-winning book, and now soon-to-be-released film Where the Crawdads Sing reminds her of Northern Ireland.

The Duchess, who was last in Northern Ireland with her husband Prince Charles earlier this year, made the comparison during her gig as guest editor of Country Life magazine, where she selected her all-time favourite books.

Her favourites also included The Cazalet Chronicles’ by Elizabeth Jane Howard and her late brother Mark Shand’s book Travels on My Elephant.

Where the Crawdads Sing follows Kya, a young woman who is raised in a marshland in North Carolina and is then accused of murder. The book spent a record 148 weeks on bestseller lists and has sold over 12 million copies worldwide.

It’s now the subject of a film adaptation due out in cinemas this week with Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones playing Kya and Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon producing.

Writing in Country Life this week, Camilla said “This coming-of-age novel kept me alternately on the edge of my seat and wiping many a tear.

“I defy any reader not to be completely beguiled by the mysterious Kya and her relationship with Nature.

“As a side note — and perhaps unusually, for a story set in North Carolina — this book now always reminds me of Northern Ireland. Last year, I received a lovely letter from a lady in Kilcooley, telling me about her book club, which had been, in part, inspired by my Reading Room. I was deeply touched that they had called the book club ‘The Camilla Club’.”

Despite a glowing recommendation from royalty, Where the Crawdads Sing hasn’t been without controversy.

The book’s author Delia Owens is reportedly currently wanted for questioning over an alleged fatal shooting in Zambia, Africa where she and her now ex-husband ran an elephant conservation centre in the 1990s.

During Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s last visit to Northern Ireland to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the two made history as the first members of the royal family to visit Cookstown.

Later the royal couple, who are in line to become King and Queen consort, planted a tree in Northern Ireland’s only royal residence, Hillsborough Castle.

They also were gifted a painting of the Titanic Museum, which the Duchess loved so much she took it with her upon leaving, a break in the normal protocol around gifts given to Royals.