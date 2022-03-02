The Batman: Belfast cinema boss 'delighted' as council overrules age rating for new movie

U15s can watch film with parents after U-turn

A cinema owner has said “it’s a no-brainer” children under the age of 15 are able to see the new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz as long as they are accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.

Belfast will be the only place in the UK where the film will have a 15A rating after being originally given a 15 rating by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

The decision to allow children under 15 to see the blockbuster with adult supervision comes after Belfast City Council agreed to change the rating at the request of Michael McAdam, managing director of the Movie House chain.

He made the application after cinema staff had faced abuse from parents because younger teenagers were not permitted to watch films rated 15.

Last month his proposal was rejected by the council’s licensing committee.

But on Tuesday night the full council overturned that vote and accepted a proposal from Sinn Fein’s Arder Carson that the film should have a 15A rating.

Mr Carson told the meeting: “My Batphone has been ringing off the hook for these last two weeks with people asking me what in the sweet name of Gotham City is going on in that licensing committee.

“Given what is going on in the world, and the last two years of lockdowns and restrictions, this seems like a small potato to us, yet it is such a big deal to hundreds if not thousands of young people.

“I think we need to trust our parents.”

He proposed the council back a certification of 15A, which was agreed without a vote.

Mr McAdam said he was “delighted” by the U-turn.

“I have never before felt so passionately about something so much,” he said.

“The world has changed so much in the past two years, as has the way we consume films.

“It is just ridiculous that parents can’t be trusted to make this decision when in six weeks’ time the film will be available on pay per view. It doesn’t make sense.”

He added “a switch doesn’t just get turned when a child turns 15”, and that “parents should be trusted to know their children”.

“Why are we telling parents what they can and can’t do? I feel so strongly as a parent of young children myself,” he said.

“It would be a different argument altogether if online streaming didn’t exist, but I don’t see why cinema is being censored, especially when children are accompanied by an adult into the screening.

“The way in which we now consume film since the coronavirus pandemic has changed dramatically, the decision to change the film’s rating is a no-brainer, really.”

He believes the Belfast move could help lead to a change in the “outdated” movie ratings system.

He added: “I hope this will put pressure on the BBFC to rethink how we classify films, because it’s important to give parents the opportunity to ultimately make this decision so that the family unit can visit the cinema together.”