The Batman director has strongly hinted Robert Pattinson has secured the lead role (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Batman director drops major hint about Robert Pattinson BelfastTelegraph.co.uk Robert Pattinson appears to have been confirmed as the new Batman by the film’s director. https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/entertainment/film-tv/the-batman-director-drops-major-hint-about-robert-pattinson-38174213.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/entertainment/film-tv/news/article38174211.ece/fba92/AUTOCROP/h342/bpanews_e90ea368-eb96-455b-ac4d-9b59039ca306_1

Email

Robert Pattinson appears to have been confirmed as the new Batman by the film’s director.

Following reports from the US that the Twilight star had been given the nod by Warner Bros to take over the role, director Matt Reeves has tweeted about the actor.

Reeves posted a gif of Pattinson looking broody, along with three bat emojis.

British actor Pattinson, 33, will follow on from Ben Affleck in the DC franchise, playing a younger version of the Caped Crusader than Affleck in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017).

US publication Variety said on Friday that Warner Bros had confirmed Pattinson would be playing Bruce Wayne/Batman in the new film, which is set in the extended DC Universe.

The film is slated for release in 2021.

Pattinson rose to fame as Edward Cullen in the Twilight vampire films opposite Kristen Stewart, and has also starred in films such as The Lost City Of Z, Water For Elephants, The Rover and Remember Me.

He is believed to have beaten Nicholas Hoult to the role of the billionaire crime fighter.

Pattinson has recently enjoyed critical praise following the screening of his feature The Lighthouse in Cannes.

Reeves, who took over as the director of the standalone Batman film in 2017 following Affleck’s departure from the project, is best known for directing Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes and War For The Planet Of The Apes.

Press Association