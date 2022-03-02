The Batman movie review: Robert Pattinson is The Darkest Knight yet in director Matt Reeves’ gruesome superhero horror

Despite being more sadistic than it needs to be, this latest film featuring the Caped Crusader is a spectacular watch

About 10 minutes into The Batman, I began to wonder if I hadn’t taken a wrong turn in Cineworld and stumbled into a nostalgic screening of Henry: Portrait Of A Serial Killer.

The mood in Matt Reeves’ three-hour epic is grim to suicidal, its opening scenes dominated by the deranged antics of a psycho killer who will eventually be identified as Riddler.

He (Paul Dano) is not at all well, wears a kind of leatherface mask with glasses over it and embarks on a killing spree, his victims slaughtered in ever more horrible ways in atonement for their sins.

Riddler is targeting the corrupt elite of politicians and cops who are in the pocket of crime boss Carmine Falcone (Jon Turturro), and poses as a moral avenger.

But he flatters himself as he enjoys all the unpleasantness hugely and is clearly several coupons short of a toaster. Only someone equally unhinged, perhaps, will be capable of stopping him.

Enter The Batman (Robert Pattinson), swathed in black, never smiling, his arrival preceded by the ominous pounding of his outsize boots. Loathed by cops, feared by petty criminals, Batman has become a much-talked about bogeyman in Gotham, haunting the city by night and appearing from nowhere to clunk hoodlum heads together and rescue benighted citizens.

Paul Dano plays psycho killer Riddler

He has his work cut out because Matt Reeves’ Gotham is the city at its bleakest, a crime-ridden cesspit that makes 1970s New York look like Disneyland.

With corruption endemic, the city has lost hope and Riddler’s homicidal antics, which he live streams, have attracted a significant online following. Batman has to stop him and joins forces with the only cop who’ll tolerate him — Lieutenant Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright).

And he needs all the help he can get, for this is a young and callow Batman, still learning the superhero ropes and with the interpersonal skills of a goat.

When not knocking seven bells out of Gotham’s criminal underclass, Bruce Wayne skulks around the family mansion, bickering with poor Alfred (Andy Serkis) and staring moodily out the window like a young Robert Smith. He goes about his business with all the enthusiasm of a hungover butcher and seems to feel that Gotham is beyond hope.

The framing of the film around a grisly detective mystery returns Batman to his hardboiled 1930s roots, but the biggest influence here is the 1980s graphic novels of Frank Miller, which portrayed Batman as a sadistic avenger who punished crime out of personal bitterness.

Other Batman films, from Tim Burton’s 1989 movie to The Dark Knight, have borrowed these ideas, but The Batman enters more completely into Miller’s dark and nihilistic vision.

Visually, Reeves’ film is spectacular, full of graphic tableaux and painterly touches. It never rains but it pours in his Gotham, a city mired in grey, abandoned by the sun.

Within it, despair has given way to anarchy and viciousness, and in a wonderful opening voiceover, Batman describes how he has used smoke and mirrors to turn his persona into a night terror that might appear any time or any place to wreak terrible vengeance.

Pattinson is excellent in the lead role, more physically imposing than you might imagine and lending an intriguing, wounded air to Bruce Wayne that will hopefully be explored in future films.

An unrecognisable Colin Farrell brings 1930s gangster-era swagger to his portrayal of mob underling Oz Cobblepot, who will become better known as Penguin, and Zoe Kravitz is excellent as Selina Kyle, driven by circumstance to become the high-kicking burglar, Cat Woman.

Colin Farrell is unrecognisable as Oz Cobblepot (centre)

The only possible justification for doing another Batman so relatively soon after Christopher Nolan’s definitive trilogy would be to do something totally different with the story. Here, Reeves and Pattinson have suceeded, and though the film’s three-hour length is not quite justified, the results are nothing short of spectacular.

Reeves strikes a note of grimy, sleazy realism throughout and makes elegant allusion to real-world problems: the online trolls who follow Riddler seem ominously similar to the wingnuts who stormed the Capitol.

The film’s sadism, though, is excessive and Riddler resorts to extremes of cruelty that would make a medieval torturer blush. This factor makes The Batman hard to watch at times and may limit its general appeal. It’s pretty bloody good though.

Rating: Four stars