The Bay is back! Daragh Carville’s ITV ratings hit begins filming series four

Filming has commenced on the latest “thrilling” series of ITV crime drama The Bay, written by Co Armagh man Daragh Carville.

The popular drama, shot in Morecambe, is returning for a fourth series and sees Marsha Thomason reprise her role as Morecambe CID’s Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend.

Thomason stars alongside series regulars Dan Ryan Erin Shanagher, Thomas Law and Andrew Dowbiggin. The series also stars Barry Sloane, Georgia Scholes, David Carpenter and Emme Haynes.

When young mum of four, Beth Metcalf, dies in what seems to be a targeted attack, Morecambe’s MIU team are called to the scene. Jenn immediately realises this shattered family will need every support available to them. Bereft husband Dean finds himself at sea. Numb from shock and completely unprepared for being the sole carer to his four children he struggles at every turn - unable to process what’s happened.

Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend

As Jenn, Manning, and the team dig deeper into the case, they discover secrets and lies lurk beneath every surface.

Joining the new series as guest cast are Gentleman Jack and Happy Valley star Joe Armstrong as Dean Metcalf. Unforgotten and Waking the Dead’s Claire Goose is also on board for the new series, along with Ian Puleston-Davies, Karl Davies and Christopher Coghill.

Armagh-born Carville, who lives in Lancashire, previously wrote the film script for Cherrybomb as well as several episodes of BBC Three's Being Human and Sky One drama The Smoke, but The Bay has been his biggest success story to date.

Catherine Oldfield, creative director of Tall Story Pictures and executive producer of The Bay said: “Marsha’s arrival in series three elevated The Bay yet again and Daragh has delivered another thrilling story for our hugely talented cast to get stuck into.

“We can’t wait to bring it to life once again set against the backdrop of Morecambe’s beautiful eerie skies and shore.”

The Bay is commissioned for ITV by head of drama, Polly Hill, who said: “The Bay continues to captivate viewers and is a hugely successful drama for ITV, both on linear transmission and the ITV Hub.

“Marsha Thomason's casting in the last series was inspired, and Daragh Carville and the Tall Story Pictures team once again deliver a plot full of twists and turns that will keep you guessing to the end, whilst all set again the dramatic coastline of Morecambe, with its glorious sea and skyscapes."

Joining the writing team this series is Caroline Carver for episode three and Furquan Akhtar returns to write episode five.