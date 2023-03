The Big Ask with Great British Bake Off star Andrew Smyth: How I ended up topless in front of Mary Berry

In this week's interview, Great British Bake Off star and aerospace engineer Andrew Smyth (29) talks about his new family show, Baking in Space, which starts this Sunday to mark Science Week 2020

Stir it up: Andrew Smyth appearing on the Great British Bake Off

Claire O'Boyle Wed 4 Nov 2020 at 07:16