The childhood tragedy that haunts BBC NI gardening expert Diarmuid Gavin

As his new BBC One NI gardening programme airs, Weekend magazine columnist Diarmuid Gavin tells Leona O'Neill about the impact a family tragedy had on his life and how he was moved by a special Co Antrim woman who appears on his programme

Diarmuid in his garden at home in Bray, Co Wicklow

By Leona O'Neill Sat 25 Jul 2020 at 08:22