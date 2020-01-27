The Crown: Mountbatten's IRA murder to feature in series 4

Olivia Colman as the Queen and Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh in The Crown (Des Willie/Netflix/PA)

The IRA’s murder of Lord Louis Mountbatten is set to feature in the upcoming series of The Crown.

The 79-year-old, godson to Queen Victoria and great uncle to the Prince of Wales, was assassinated while holidaying at his castle in Co Sligo in August 1979.

His assassination is included in the new series of the Netflix royal drama, currently being filmed, turning the spotlight on one of the darkest days of the Troubles.

Lord Mountbatten was lobster fishing on his little Shadow V boat when the bomb exploded on August 27 1979. He was pulled alive from the water by nearby fishermen, but died from his injuries before being brought to shore.

Lord Mountbatten

Also killed was his 14-year-old grandson Nicholas Knatchbull and Fermanagh schoolboy Paul Maxwell, who was working as a boat boy while on holiday with his parents.

The Dowager Lady Brabourne (83), mother-in-law to Mountbatten’s elder daughter Lady Brabourne, died of her injuries the following day.

Lady Brabourne and her husband - Nicholas Knatchbull’s mother and father - along with Nicholas’s twin brother, Timothy, were seriously injured, but survived.

On the same day, at Narrow Water, the IRA killed 18 soldiers - the highest death toll suffered by the Army on a single day in Northern Ireland. Six died when the first bomb, planted under hay on a lorry at the side of the road, exploded. As the injured were airlifted from the scene, a second bomb detonated, killing 12 more.

A local civilian, Michael Hudson (28), who had been birdwatching nearby, was also killed during the Army gunfire.

The funeral for Lord Mountbatten. (PA)

The tragic events feature in the new series, with Charles Dance, who played Tywin Lannister on Game of Thrones, cast as Lord Mountbatten.

Olivia Colman continues in the role of Queen Elizabeth II for the fourth series, with Helena Bonham-Carter as Princess Margaret, Josh Connor as Prince Charles and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip.

In September, Dance was spotted filming the fateful scenes in Keiss Harbour, Scotland, while actors playing IRA men watched his every move from their retro Ford Cortina car.

Filming of the upcoming series resumed this week after a Christmas break and pictures taken at Winchester Cathedral show Colman and Bonham-Carter clad in black mourning clothes ahead of Lord Mountbatten’s funeral.

The cathedral, in Hampshire, is set as Westminster Abbey, where the Royal Navy officer’s funeral took place.

One visitor to Winchester Cathedral said she felt as though she had been “time travelling” after she spotted prop pamphlets on the seats, including an order of service for the ceremonial funeral.

Posting on Instagram, user Julie Wharton wrote: “A quick trip to the Cathedral and a spot of time travel. Stumbled upon the set of The Crown Season 4.

“Tomorrow it will be transformed into St Paul’s for Diana’s wedding prep.”

Although The Crown has tended not to include any reference to The Troubles, the murder of Lord Mountbatten was a hugely significant loss for the royal family.

He was Charles’s favourite uncle, and in 2015 the Prince paid an emotional visit to the scene at Mullaghmore.

He said in 2015: “At the time I could not imagine how we could come to terms with the anguish of such a deep loss, since for me Lord Mountbatten represented the grandfather I never had.

“It seemed as if the foundations of all that we held dear in life had been torn apart irreparably.

“Through this experience, I now understand in a profound way the agonies borne by so many others in these islands, of whatever faith, denomination or political tradition.”

It is thought The Crown series four will pick up in 1977 and run through to 1990. It is set to prominently feature the relationship and eventual marriage of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, who will be played by up and coming actress Emma Corrin.

Gillian Anderson will join the cast to play Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Anderson, who starred alongside Jamie Dornan in Belfast-based thriller The Fall, said she was excited to portray “such a complicated and controversial woman”.

“Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era.”

The cast was recently named best ensemble in a drama series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, while Colman won the best actress in a drama prize at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

Netflix has yet to confirm when the fourth season will be released.