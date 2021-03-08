The Fall star Bronagh Waugh announces she is to be a mother

Northern Irish actress Bronagh Waugh has revealed that she has an exciting new role coming up — she is to be a mum.

The star of The Fall and Unforgotten, an enthusiastic campaigner for women’s rights and same sex marriage, chose International Women’s Day to announce her baby news on Instagram, in a series of stunning photographs, proudly displaying her bump.

The Coleraine actress, whose wedding to partner Richard Peacock was postponed last year due to Covid, paid tribute to all the “incredible women” whose bodies she described as “miracle machines”.

She wrote: “Over lockdown, I’ve been busy preparing for my next role (spoiler alert: it’s pretty major — I’m going to be a Ma!).

“Women’s bodies are incredible with what they can do and what they withstand. Absolute miracle machines and strong as an ox!

“So Happy International Women’s Day to all of the incredible women out there doing their thing; surviving, thriving, coping and carrying on. You make the World go round & I salute each & every one of yiz.”

Bronagh also revealed that the mum-to-be photoshoot was done via Zoom by Stewart Bywater as Covid meant she couldn’t see people face-to-face. Thanking the photographer for the series of pictures, Bronagh said he had made her feel “strong, empowered and beautiful”. And she also paid tribute to all the “brilliant’’ men in her life for their love and support.

Bronagh Waugh - Picture by Stewart Bywater

Among the people who took to the social media platform to congratulate Bronagh and Richard on their baby news was Love Island host Laura Whitmore, who is expecting her first child with husband and Love Island narrator Iain Sterling. The Irish presenter wrote: “Women’s bodies are the best. Congrats.”

Bronagh’s friend and fellow cast member from The Fall, Niamh McGrady, wrote “Goddess”, while local actress Diona Doherty, who is also expecting her first baby with husband Sean Hegarty, posted: “amazing, gorgeous news and such glowing pictures”.

Past and present colleagues from the soap Hollyoaks, which gave Bronagh her big break, also joined in the congratulations, including Belfast actor and writer Gerard McCarthy, Jessica Fox, Kieron Richardson and Anthony Quinlan.

While her impending motherhood might be her most important role to date, Bronagh, who played Jamie Dornan’s wife, Sally Ann Spector in The Fall, will be back on our screens soon in a new ITV drama.

For six months last year, Bronagh filmed the gripping new five-parter, Viewpoint, which was created by Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer. The drama follows a tense police surveillance investigation into a tight knit Manchester community and explores whether it is ever possible to observe the lives of others with true objectivity and zero effect.

Viewpoint, which stars Noel Clarke and Alexandra Roach, was the first ITV drama to begin filming after all UK productions went into lockdown last year.

Meanwhile, Bronagh will also have her Causeway Coast wedding to plan. She and Richard celebrated their love in a ceremony in Somerset in September 2018 but had decided to hold off legally tying the knot until same-sex marriage legislation was introduced here. The couple were due to wed in August 2020, after same-sex marriage came into force at midnight on October 21, but their plans were postponed when Covid hit.