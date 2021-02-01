'The future Marlon Brando': Grantchester star James Norton hails Ballymena actor Daniel Lamont (6)

A young Ballymena boy who appears in new film Nowhere Special has been hailed as the next Marlon Brando by his famous co-star.

Daniel Lamont, who is now six, plays alongside actor James Norton in the movie about a dying single father preparing his young son for a life without him.

Norton, known for roles in Grantchester and Happy Valley, praised Daniel as an "absolute inspiration" in his role as Michael, the son of his character John.

He predicted the youngster will go far.

"If I knew exactly what Daniel's magic was and could put it into words and replicate it, then I'd be sorted - as an actor and as a human being," Norton said in a behind-the-scenes video revealed by the Daily Mail.

The star, who walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival last year with Daniel on his shoulders, said he was impressed by the boy's professionalism.

"All the time leading up to the movie and the whole time of the movie... I've not seen Daniel shed one tear," he said.

"I've not seen him lose his patience, I've not really seen him act like a child. He's just been a very mature but joyful presence.

"He can be bouncing around, throwing sticks and balls, and then they call 'action' and he just goes into his self and he centres and he finds Michael, and he becomes this very thoughtful, quite sombre child.

"It's amazing, it's inspirational. I've never had an experience like it on a film set."

Daniel won his part in the film at the age of four after his mother Kasia responded to an open casting-call on Facebook. Her son was selected by director Uberto Pasolini, who also wrote the film and co-produced it along with Chris Martin.

James Norton with Daniel Lamont in Nowhere Special

Norton visited their home in Ballymena for dinner to meet Daniel, his father Geoffrey and older sister Erin.

In the video Norton asks the youngster what the audience can expect from the film, to which Daniel replies: "Some bits are sad and some bits are happy."

Norton says: "It's been an amazing shoot, a total privilege and a complete eye-opener for me to work with a four-year-old who is the future Marlon Brando."

In the same video Daniel says: "Working with James is fun - he does funny faces.

"James helps me with my lines."

Daniel's mum said she was "stunned" by how her son was "able to focus extremely well".

But she said his film career is not his family's first priority, adding that while he enjoyed the experience and took to acting "very naturally" despite having only appeared in a playschool production, the possibility of future roles would require consideration.

"We'd have to think about it very carefully if something else came up," she said.

"Above all, we want him to have a happy childhood and to enjoy his life."