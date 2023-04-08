The Good Friday Agreement’s impact on film and literature

Derry Girls was among the big winners at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards (Channel 4/PA)

Louise Kennedy’s novel ‘Trespasses’ was awarded Irish Novel of the Year at the Irish Book Awards

Films and literature existed in Northern Ireland before 1998 — but many will remember getting their bag checked in cinemas prior to even buying popcorn or walking through a turnstile before heading to a bookshop.

Twenty-five years on, our cinematic presence is unquestioned, our internationally award-winning writers acknowledged. Northern Ireland means artistic business… and thank goodness for that.

Olivia Nash as Ma in Give My Head Peace

The Good Friday Agreement led to an enormous change in our creative endeavours and an opening up of new voices who didn’t wish to write exclusively on our past.

“We always had quite a strong literary scene but it has moved perhaps far beyond the world that people often saw it, as something that was maybe quite elitist in some ways,” says Dr Frank Ferguson, research director for English Language and Literature at Ulster University.

“There was a sense also that maybe that this was very much centred on Belfast or some of the other urban centres.

“I suppose that the Good Friday Agreement has, in similar ways to film production, opened up a whole new world of writing. We can see that in Northern Ireland now is a very vibrant rising scene, particularly for women’s writing, which has moved away from maybe a sense of a boys’ club.

“While of course [Seamus] Heaney was a Nobel Prize-winning writer and there was a sense that, though Northern Irish poetry or north of Ireland poets were extremely significant, there wasn’t necessarily a sense that other and different voices were coming through.

“The Good Friday Agreement definitely opened up ways that we look at ourselves differently, it gave people a new platform for writing and the writing scene is much more diverse and inclusive now.”

Dr Frank Ferguson, research director for English Language and Literature at Ulster University

Prof Marilynn Richtarik, author of Getting to Good Friday: Literature and the Peace Process in Northern Ireland, cites Bernard MacLaverty’s June 1994 observation that “to come from Northern Ireland and write light, inconsequential comedy is a rejection of the most important things”.

“Most [Northern Irish writers] felt a responsibility to reflect on the contemporary political and sectarian violence in some way, though many approached the subject indirectly — by displacing the action in time or space, for example, or through reworking classical texts,” she says.

“The Agreement freed writers to explore subjects that might have seemed frivolous before. Novelist David Park, for example, ended his 2008 novel The Truth Commissioner, in which he imagines how a Truth and Reconciliation Commission might operate in post-conflict Northern Ireland, with a fire that symbolised his private resolution never to write about the Troubles again.”

Language in Northern Ireland is paramount — no less in an agreement that, as far as possible, had to encourage a number of parties with differing opinions to sign up.

Rather than the Agreement having an impact on creative output, Prof Richtarik suggests any influence runs the other way.

“As poet Michael Longley remarked on the day the Agreement was approved by voters north and south of the border, ‘In its language the Good Friday Agreement depended on an almost poetic precision and suggestiveness to get its complicated message across. The good poetry that has emanated from here is like that too, and for exactly the same reasons.’”

Poet Seamus Heaney

Dr Ferguson says the Agreement was a “watershed moment”, an official acceptance of the variety of languages spoken in Northern Ireland.

“One of the phrases that was very prevalent at the time was parity of esteem.

“For all the criticisms that a term like that gets, it’s a very important one, that there’s parity of esteem, that there’s a sense of inclusivity and an awareness of diversity,” he says.

“That then provides in its best sense, a platform for every voice to be taken as important and significant. We see the society that Northern Ireland has is a more diverse one, is a more inclusive one, and has such a variety of voices and writers appearing.

“There are things being published that we would not have believed would have been published. I’m not just talking about different genres of things because we have a vibrant sci-fi community, a vibrant young adult fiction community, we have crime writing, there’s a real broadening of the literature that’s produced here.

“But also things like Paul Maddern’s anthology Queering the Green which is something that is celebrated and something that 30 years ago would have been very difficult to produce. There’s lots really important things coming through that the process of the Good Friday Agreement acted as a means to permit that to happen.”

A championed language, he says, is Ulster Scots. Though it’s not to say that they wouldn’t have been writing anyway, there is a reclamation of that tradition.

“There are people like Anne McMaster, Angela Graham, Stephen Dornan, Alan Miller and a whole host of others who are coming through in a new kind of literary Northern Ireland,” says Dr Ferguson.

“We’re at a really exciting time for really new writers, writers from their 20s. Somebody who came through Ulster University, Niamh McAnally, who writes on ecological themes and you can see that in a sense this is one of the children of the Good Friday Agreement. A completely new brilliant voice but also somebody who is grounded in the traditions who has grown up in the world of Heaney and others.

“We’re continually seeing new work coming through that yes, touches upon the history here, but is aware of the global predicament we have and also it’s responding to that in a really exciting and creative way.”

Marilynn Richtarik

In her book, Prof Richtarik describes creative writing as a metaphor for the peace process, arguing that peace was made through writing.

“The creativity was in the way political leaders attempted to reinterpret terms like ‘self-determination’ to find common ground where there had previously seemed to be none,” she says. “And literary writers were both reacting to and attempting to influence current events. A vital aspect of any kind of writing is revision: rethinking and reworking and refining.

“The 1998 Agreement has been revised several times already — and it’s probably time for yet another round of revision, to take better account of the growing percentage of Northern Ireland’s population that does not define itself primarily as unionist or nationalist in political terms.”

In 2023, it’s a bright time for writers with a variety operating now from a community level up to internationally recognised authors — both Dr Ferguson and Prof Richtarik cite Anna Burns’ Milkman as deserving of global appreciation with Marilynn also praising Louise Kennedy’s award-winning Trespasses.

Something “really significant” happened in literary terms with the Agreement, says Dr Ferguson.

“It wasn’t at the heart of it but because it released that dreadful tension that we’ve lived under in the 70s and 80s and suggested new possibilities that that really made itself felt in writing and continues to do so.”

The major thing, says film lecturer Mike Catto, about that industry post-Good Friday Agreement was a “growth in confidence” in using Northern Irish actors and locations.

“The most important thing that today the things we take for granted, like the huge Titanic studio, the new one that’s being built for Ulster University students,” explains Mike.

“We take for granted not only Game of Thrones, but tourism, Game of Thrones tours, Banbridge, people even coming to look at locations for Line of Duty.

“Following the Good Friday Agreement the Northern Ireland Film Council, becoming what we know today, Northern Ireland Screen, [was] working on very small budgets.

“Most of the television companies were using local talent to just film interviews or news stories and so on but gradually independent companies started building up here [and] the Northern Ireland Screen went into partnership with the BBC.

“You get companies that are still around today like DoubleBand Pictures being asked to make one-hour documentaries that had nothing to do with Northern Ireland but they were on the map during this time. That is really the most important thing than just individual films.”

Up to 1998, films that were made in Northern Ireland tended to be all Troubles based — it’s not until after the Agreement that films produced were increasingly nuanced.

One film that, Mike says, “changed the landscape” is Five Minutes of Heaven starring Liam Neeson and James Nesbitt.

“The root of it is course is the Troubles but in essence, it’s about reconciliation, finding alternative paths even though the grown-up Joe [Nesbitt] wants to kill the grown-up Alistair [Neeson]. It shifted in its original draft to become more positive at the end of it,” he says.

Liam Neeson and James Nesbitt in Five Minutes of Heaven. Credit: Steffan Hill

Additionally, he mentions 2009’s Cherrybomb starring Rupert Grint and filmed in and around Newtonabbey Leisure Centre.

“It was directed by Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn who did Good Vibrations. There are Northern Irish accents, some of the youngsters are clearly by their names from the nationalist background and some from a unionist background.

“But it’s not about that, it’s about teenagers on the rake.

“It could have been absolutely anywhere except it has that great sense of humour that we have over here.”

Though it’s not necessarily the first off the tongue, its existence is important says Mike.

“In its own way, the simple fact that that was a feature film, it got general release, went out on DVD, was made here was some outside money and help from Northern Ireland Screen, etc. And it was just about problems that teenagers have anywhere.”

Northern Ireland is now flourishing in terms of screen presence, with talent in “front of the camera and all the way around” says Mike.

“I made a point on air a couple years ago, saying that as an early riser, I have the television on in a hotel room from about six o’clock. On Saturday mornings, it doesn’t matter where you’re in Crete, Tunisia, Madeira, there’s children’s animation and a lot is made in Northern Ireland.

“Puffin Rock, which I’ve seen dubbed in about five different languages. That’s got nothing to do with Ireland, never mind Northern Ireland, but it is a successful export product.”

Televisually speaking, homegrown shows are being given to international audiences.

“One of the things that Derry Girls has done is Give My Head Peace is now available on the iPlayer for people across the water to view.

“Just as a sheer coincidence, the first series of Give My Head Peace started on January 16, 1998.”

This universality is to our credit, he says, and is neatly summarised in “lovely film”, Ordinary Love starring Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville.

“A very ordinary couple that happen to live out in Carrickfergus. But that is not an important part of the story, it’s him coming to grips with the fact that she gets cancer. But I’ll bet my boots if somebody had come up with that script 25 years ago, it would have been filmed in England, with English accents.

“The idea of just an ordinary film made Northern Ireland was pretty well unthinkable before the Good Friday Agreement.”

Getting to Good Friday: Literature and the Peace Process in Northern Ireland by Professor Marilynn Richtarik (OUP, £30) is available now