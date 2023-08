The IRA murder of Thomas Niedermayer: ‘My mum always said no one in our family lived beyond the age of 40’

The 1973 IRA murder of Thomas Niedermayer – one of the Troubles’ lesser known killings – was the beginning of a tragedy spanning three family generations. A documentary film explores the impact of the trauma

Close friends and family carry the remains of Thomas Niedermayer the short distance from the church to the cemetery, March 1980

Gillian Halliday Today at 10:50