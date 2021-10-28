The Land Of Saints And Sinners: Liam Neeson set to star in new thriller filmed in Ireland

Liam Neeson is to star in a new thriller to be filmed in Ireland next year alongside fellow Northern Irish actor Ciarán Hinds.

The Land Of Saints And Sinners will reunite Neeson with The Marksman director Robert Lorenz.

As first reported by Deadline, the new feature will be set in a remote Irish village with Neeson playing a newly retired assassin drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists.

Principal photography has been lined up for March 2022 in Ireland for the movie written by Mark Michael McNally and Terry Loane.