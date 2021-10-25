The name’s Bond... Jamie Bond: Look who’s tipped to be next 007

How Jamie Dornan might look as the next James Bond

Bookmakers are offering odds of 40/1 for Holywood actor Jamie Dornan to become the first Northern Irish man to portray the iconic James Bond.

According to a source reported in OK! Magazine, the Fifty Shades star is on a shortlist of three lined up to replace Daniel Craig, after he bowed out of the legendary role following the release of No Time To Die last month.

Dornan is reportedly battling it out with Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page (9/2) and Superman actor Henry Cavill (8/1).

Irish betting company Paddy Power doesn't give Dornan much of a chance however, with Game of Thrones’ Richard Madden the hot favourite at 2/1, with Tom Hardy a tight second at 3/1.

Punters looking to get their money behind a more risky bet can back Irish President Michael D Higgins or U2 frontman Bono at 500/1.

With rumours that the next 007 could be a woman, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald is listed at 500/1 to battle the likes of Jaws and Oddjob.

Line of Duty star Martin Compston could be a safer bet to enjoy a shaken — not stirred — Vesper Martini with 50/1 odds.

The source quoted in OK! Magazine claims 39-year-old former model Dornan may “have an edge” on the others.

“Of course, producers are proceeding carefully because so much depends on who they choose,” said the insider.

“[Daniel Craig] had an incredible run, and they need someone who can carry on the suave 007 legacy.

“He’s already shown he has what it takes to see a franchise through to success with Fifty Shades of Grey. There’s not going to be any decision announced for a while. Until then, the competition’s neck and neck.”

If Dornan was selected for the role he would have big shoes to fill, with the latest Bond blockbuster having smashed UK box office records, grossing more on its opening weekend than any other film in the history of the long-running franchise.

Dornan recently revealed how he altered his accent for work on the upcoming Kenneth Branagh Oscar contender, Belfast.

Mocked online about whether he could do the accent of Pa in the autobiographical film, Dornan explained he “ramped up my working-class Belfast accent”.

Speaking earlier this month at the BFI London Film Festival at the Southbank, the actor explained why the film was so important to him.

“People in Belfast are my favourite people in the world and it resonated with me in so many massive ways and was cathartic for me,” he said.

Madden, Hardy and Page lead the top 10 favourites to take over as Bond with James Norton (8/1), Idris Elba (8/1), Cavill, Lashana Lynch (10/1), Callum Turner (10/1), Chris Hemsworth (12/1) and Michael Fassbender (14/1).