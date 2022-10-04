The name’s not Jamie Dornan? James Bond producer says next 007 needs to be actor in their 30s

One of the producers of smash-hit film franchise James Bond has suggested the next actor who plays the British spy will be "a thirty-something", seemingly ruling out local 40-year-old star Jamie Dornan.

The Holywood man had previously been tipped as potentially donning the tuxedo as the new spy – although he had always dismissed the speculation when questioned in the press.

Bond producer Michael G Wilson has now come out and said the next actor will be "a thirty-something" in line with franchise tradition.

Alongside Dornan, the likes of Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hardy, Richard Madden and Idris Elba have also all been tipped for the role.

Attending a Bond event at the British Film Institute, the franchise producer said: “We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past,” Deadline reports Wilson as saying of the casting process, adding: “But trying to visualise it doesn’t work.”

He continued: “Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off.

"That’s why it works for a thirty-something.”

Daniel Craig officially stepped down as the character following his performance in 2019’s No Time to Die.

The actor, who signed on to play 007 in the 2006 film Casino Royale when he was 38, appeared in four Bond films in total.

According to the Broccolli estate, the producing team behind the long-running film series, the replacement is yet to be decided.

Last year, media reports suggested the Holywood actor was reported to be one of two other stars in the frame for the iconic spy role.

However, Dornan told the Belfast Telegraph at the time he didn’t “know anything” about the suggestion.

“Someone asked me about that a few times this week. I don’t know anything about that,” he added.

“You know what I always say about James Bond, you know who James Bond is? Anyone who is between the age of 20 and 60 who has got a movie out or who has got a TV show to promote.”